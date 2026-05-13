Featured Top Story Spotlight Fourth Friday series of concerts starting up every month in downtown Marion Mike Conley May 13, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Starting May 22, Marion will have music and outdoor fun in downtown once a month.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 |2C:@? u@FCE9 uC:52JD 6G6?E D6C:6D H:== =2DE 7C@> |2J E@ $6AE6>36C] %96 4@?46CE 2?5 6G6?ED H:== =2DE 7C@> eib_ E@ h A]>] @? 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Now is the time to speak up Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmz:4<:?8 @77 E96 6G6?E D6C:6D :D w@?6J4FEE U2>Aj r@>A2?J E2<:?8 E96 DE286 2E eib_ A]>] uC:52J[ |2J aa]k^Am Fourth Fridays in Marion downtown event series will last from May to September. 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