Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck Mike Conley May 6, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 A yellow 1988 International single-axle S1600 series dump truck was taken from a property on Old Linville Road sometime during the fall of 2025. PHOTO SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley A dump truck was stolen in McDowell County last year. The sheriff's office is looking for the truck. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp J6==@H `hgg x?E6C?2E:@?2= D:?8=6\2I=6 $`e__ D6C:6D 5F>A ECF4< H2D E2<6? 7C@> 2 AC@A6CEJ @? ~=5 {:?G:==6 #@25 D@>6E:>6 5FC:?8 E96 72== @7 a_ad] xE H2D =2DE DA@EE65 :? >:5\~4E@36C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAmp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 :?4:56?E :D 2D<65 E@ 4@?E24E s6E64E:G6 s6CC:4< |4v:??:D 2E gag\eda\aabd[ 6IE] `abd] !6@A=6 42? 2=D@ DF3>:E 2 E:A E9C@F89 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 2AA[ 2G2:=23=6 7@C 7C66 @? 3@E9 E96 pAA=6 pAA $E@C6 2?5 v@@8=6 !=2J]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week “Our nurses are the backbone of the care we provide,” said Lee Higginbotham, CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home He is charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree kidnapping. 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Monday evening, emergency personnel responded to two motor vehicle crashes, including one that resulted in a fatality. McDowell Chamber of Commerce holds annual gala, awarding top businesses, leaders "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped bring this evening to life — our board, our team, our partners and every single person who … Watch Now: Related Video Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk GLP-1 Bubble Forming GLP-1 Bubble Forming Recommended for you