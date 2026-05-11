Alert Top Story Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation Mike Conley May 11, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A vacant house caught fire on Blue Ridge Street in Marion early Monday morning.kAmpE 23@FE `aicb 2]>] |@?52J >@C?:?8[ E96 |2C:@? u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE65 DECF4EFC6 7:C6 2E a_` q=F6 #:586 $E] :? |2C:@?] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ 7:C67:89E6CD 7@F?5 2 G242?E EH@\DE@CJ 9@>6 H:E9 962GJ 7:C6 @? E96 D64@?5 7=@@C] rC6HD H@C<65 E@ 4@?E2:? E96 3=2K6 2?5 AC6G6?E 7FCE96C DAC625 @7 E96 7:C6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |2C:@? u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 7:C6 H2D 3C@F89E F?56C 4@?EC@= 2E 23@FE `idc 2]>] u:C67:89E6CD DE2J65 2E E96 9@FD6 7@C D6G6C2= 9@FCD 6IE:?8F:D9:?8 C6>2:?:?8 9@EDA@ED]k^Am A fire on Blue Ridge Street in Marion was controlled by 2 a.m. Monday. PHOTO SUBMITTED Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}@ :?;FC:6D H6C6 C6A@CE65 E@ 4:G:=:2?D @C 7:C67:89E6CD[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] %96 42FD6 @7 E96 7:C6 :D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week New home for the Young family revealed in Spruce Pine; home was destroyed in Helene This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) Kennedy's health officials explored US ban of some antidepressants, sources say kAm|2C:@? u:C6 r9:67 r@C6J !C6D?6== D2:5 $62? u:EK86C2=5 H2D 2E E96 D46?6 2?5 E@=5 7:C67:89E6CD 96 :D E96 @H?6C @7 E96 9@FD6]k^Am Firefighters work on a fire in Marion Monday morning. PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 286?4:6D 2DD:DE65ik^AmkF=mk=:m!=62D2?E v2C56?D u:C6 s6A2CE>6?Ek^=:mk=:mv=6?H@@5 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?Ek^=:mk=:m$F82C w:== u:C6 s6A2CE>6?Ek^=:mk=:m|2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?Ek^=:mk=:m|4s@H6== r@F?EJ u:C6 |2CD92=’D ~77:46k^=:mk=:m|4s@H6== r@F?EJ h`` r@>>F?:42E:@?Dk^=:mk=:m|4s@H6== #6D4F6k^=:mk=:m|4s@H6== t|$k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends “After over three decades in law enforcement, I have made the decision to retire and enjoy more time with my family, the outdoors and hopefull… Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Edwards has denied the claims and has suggested they are "designed to impact" his 2026 reelection campaign. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck A dump truck was stolen in McDowell County last year. The sheriff's office is looking for the truck. Watch Now: Related Video Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Palm Springs grad was detained by ICE. She hopes her story helps others Palm Springs grad was detained by ICE. She hopes her story helps others Recommended for you