Top Story Spotlight Free hot dogs, access to health information, gift certificates at Marion community event Mike Conley May 11, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The MATCH (McDowell Access to Care & Health) program and the Marion East Community Forum are partnering with local organizations to host the Spring Forward: Community Resource Day.kAm%9:D 6G6?E H:== 92AA6? @? $2EFC52J[ |2J `e[ 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ ` A]>] 2E s@G6’D |@C?:?8 uC6D9 |2C<6E[ =@42E65 2E `af_ t] r@FCE $E] :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 7C66 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?E :D 56D:8?65 E@ 4@??64E C6D:56?ED H:E9 =@42= C6D@FC46D[ 962=E9 :?7@C>2E:@?[ DFAA@CE D6CG:46D 2?5 8:G62H2JD :? 2 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J 6?G:C@?>6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |p%rw AC@8C2>]k^Am kAmpEE6?566D H:== 92G6 2446DD E@ik^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck New home for the Young family revealed in Spruce Pine; home was destroyed in Helene Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension Tow truck driver, rescuers unite to save NC donkey that was belly deep in mud Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home McDowell High’s FFA members find success at regional competition kF=mk=:muC66 9@E 5@8D]k^=:mk=:muC66 @G6C\E96\4@F?E6C >65:42E:@?D 2?5 DFAA=:6D]k^=:mk=:m'6?5@CD D92C:?8 4@>>F?:EJ C6D@FC46D 2?5 8:G62H2JD]k^=:mk=:mS`_ s@G6’D 8:7E 46CE:7:42E6D 2G2:=23=6 @? 2 7:CDE\4@>6[ 7:CDE\D6CG65 32D:D]k^=:mk^F=mkAm~C82?:K6CD D2:5 E96 6G6?E :D 23@FE DEC6?8E96?:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 4@??64E:@?D 2?5 6?DFC:?8 72>:=:6D <?@H H96C6 E@ 86E DFAA@CE]k^AmkAm“|2?J A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2C6 ?2G:82E:?8 492==6?86D C6=2E65 E@ 962=E942C6[ 7@@5 2446DD[ 6>A=@J>6?E[ >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 32D:4 ?665D[” |p%rw !C@8C2> |2?286C p>J $E6G6?D D2:5] “%9:D 6G6?E :D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 3C:?8 ECFDE65 @C82?:K2E:@?D E@86E96C :? @?6 A=246 2?5 96=A 4@??64E ?6:893@CD E@ C6D@FC46D E92E 42? ECF=J >2<6 2 5:776C6?46]”k^Am kAm!2CE:4:A2E:?8 @C82?:K2E:@?D :?4=F56 |p%rw[ (6DE |2C:@? x?4][ |2C:@? t2DE r@>>F?:EJ u@CF>[ |4s@H6== %649?:42= r@>>F?:EJ r@==686[ |4s@H6== c\w[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ |:DD:@? |:?:DEC:6D p==:2?46[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ w625 $E2CE[ u@@E9:==D w62=E9 s:DEC:4E[ |p}}p u@@5q2?<[ $!p#r[ !C@>2? $E277:?8[ |4s@H6== t|$[ |4s@H6== x|!pr%[ #wp 2?5 r6?EC@ &?:5@ {2E:?@ p>6C:42?@]k^AmkAmr@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD @7 2== 286D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 2EE6?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmu@C 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E |p%rw 2E gag\edh\dagh @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]>2E49>45@H6==]4@>QmHHH]>2E49>45@H6==]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day “At the Y, we’re committed to creating welcoming spaces where older adults can stay active, build connections, and access the support they nee… 52nd Little Miss McDowell pageant crowns 2026 winner “She will proudly represent McDowell County throughout the coming year as an ambassador of service, leadership and tradition." See 175 year old quilts and coverlets this summer at the Historic Carson House The vintage quilt and coverlet exhibit will be on display beginning Saturday, May 16. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.