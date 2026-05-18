Featured Spotlight Free music at Rails & Rhythms Bluegrass Night set for June 6 in Old Fort Mike Conley May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rails & Rhythms Bluegrass Night is returning to downtown Old Fort.kAm%96 7C66 AF3=:4 6G6?E H:== 4=@D6 @FE E96 %C2:=D U2>Aj %C2:?D u6DE:G2=] r@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 2?5 G:D:E@CD 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ DFAA@CE =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D H9:=6 6?;@J:?8 C68:@?2= >FD:4 @? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 e[ 7C@> dib_\`_ A]>] :? E96 $E2E6 t>A=@J66D rC65:E &?:@? A2C<:?8 =@E[ 24C@DD 7C@> E96 ~=5 u@CE s6A@E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> @C82?:K6CD]k^AmkAm{:G6 >FD:4[ AC6D6?E65 3J r2>A vC:6C 2?5 vC:6C ':==286[ H:== :?4=F56 A6C7@C>2?46D 3J %96 w2J=6J z:?8 %C:@[ +@6 U2>Aj r=@J5[ q24<=:?6 2?5 %96 %C2G6=:?’ |4r@FCJD] k^Am Live music, presented by Camp Grier and Grier Village, will feature performances by The Hayley King Trio, Zoe & Cloyd, Backline and The Travelin’ McCourys (pictured). SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm#9JE9>D U2>Aj #2:=D |FD:4 s:C64E@C y@C52? {2?6J D2:5 96C E62> :D 6I4:E65 23@FE E9:D J62C’D =:?6FA]k^Am People are also reading… Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR What's going on at West McDowell Middle? $4 million grant moving fields out of floodplain Marion, McDowell moving to Stage 2 water shortage advisory, starting mandatory water restrictions State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader Nebo McDowell County water customers under boil water advisory McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. Here's when it'll be open. 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County kAm“xE’D 9F86 7@C ~=5 u@CE E@ 9@DE DF49 E2=6?E65 >FD:4:2?D H:E9 4@??64E:@?D E@ E96 2C62[” {2?6J D2:5] “(6 92G6 2 C:49 >FD:42= 96C:E286 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ 2?5 6249 @7 E96D6 32?5D 9:89=:89ED @FC C@@ED :? 5:776C6?E H2JD] xE’D 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 8C62E 6G6?:?8 7@C >FD:4 =@G6CD]”k^AmkAmpEE6?566D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 3C:?8 E96:C @H? 492:CD W?@ E6?ED[ F>3C6==2D @C E6?E65 492:CDX E@ E96 7C66 6G6?E] uC66 A2C<:?8 :D 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89@FE ~=5 u@CE]k^Am kAmQ~C82?:K6CD 6?4@FC286 8F6DED E@ 6?;@J 5:??6C 2E @?6 @7 ~=5 u@CE’D =@42= C6DE2FC2?ED 2?5 DEC@== E9C@F89 D9@AD 2?5 82==6C:6D E@ DFAA@CE 5@H?E@H? 3FD:?6DD6D 2D E96 E@H? 4@?E:?F6D E@ C63F:=5 7@==@H:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[Q E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 q6J@?5 `gca !C@;64E[ 2? :?:E:2E:G6 @7 p>6C:42 ad_ :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ H:== 92G6 2 5:DA=2J @?\D:E6 9:89=:89E:?8 |4s@H6==’D >FD:42= 9:DE@CJ]k^AmkAm“s@?’E >:DD E9:D F?7@C86EE23=6 6G6?:?8 @7 >FD:4 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 2D H6 4@?E:?F6 E@ DFAA@CE ~=5 u@CE’D C64@G6CJ[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm|@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 #9JE9> 2?5 #2:=D u2463@@< 6G6?E A286 2?5 @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]@=57@CE76DE]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]@=57@CE76DE]4@>k^2m] k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Fourth Friday series of concerts starting up every month in downtown Marion “This new event series invites the community to gather and kick off the weekend in downtown Marion. Each month will offer something a little d… Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day “At the Y, we’re committed to creating welcoming spaces where older adults can stay active, build connections, and access the support they nee… It's moussaka time: Greek Festival slated for this weekend in North Carolina Greek pastries are always popular at the Greek Festival. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.