Top Story Spotlight Nebo McDowell County water customers under boil water advisory Mike Conley May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Water customers in the Nebo community of McDowell County are now under a boil water advisory as of Wednesday afternoon. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ (2E6C s6A2CE>6?E :DDF65 2 3@:= 25G:D@CJ 7@C }63@ H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD 5F6 E@ 2 H2E6C >2:? 3C62< @? &]$] w:89H2J f_ t2DE ?62C #@=2?5D r92A6= #@25] }63@ H2E6C :D 2=D@ 6IA6C:6?4:?8 =@H AC6DDFC6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAmp== }63@ H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD 2C6 25G:D65 E@ 3@:= H2E6C F?E:= 7FCE96C ?@E:7:42E:@?] %96C67@C6[ E96 }]r] s:G:D:@? @7 (2E6C #6D@FC46D 25G:D6D E92E H2E6C 4@?DF>6CD D9@F=5 3@:= 2== H2E6C FD65 7@C 9F>2? 4@?DF>AE:@? W:?4=F5:?8 5C:?<:?8[ >2<:?8 :46[ 3CFD9:?8 E66E9[ H2D9:?8 5:D96D 2?5 7@@5 AC6A2C2E:@?X @C FD6 3@EE=65 H2E6C] ':8@C@FD 3@:=:?8 7@C EH@ >:?FE6D D9@F=5 <:== 2?J 5:D62D6\42FD:?8 @C82?:D>D E92E >2J 36 AC6D6?E :? E96 H2E6C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. Here's when it'll be open. NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension McDowell High gets new boys basketball coach Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) $317,000 missing? Former North Carolina town manager indicted for misuse of credit card Fourth Friday series of concerts starting up every month in downtown Marion kAmx7 J@F 92G6 BF6DE:@?D 4@?46C?:?8 E9:D >2EE6C[ J@F >2J 4@?E24E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ (2E6C s6A2CE>6?E 2E gag\eda\ecagk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged A Marion woman and a baby were also named as victims. Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends “After over three decades in law enforcement, I have made the decision to retire and enjoy more time with my family, the outdoors and hopefull… 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County “Please help us recover these important pieces of history so they can be safely returned." Watch Now: Related Video Online or in-person gaming: Which is better? Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else Farmer-owned supermarket sets example for better remuneration model Farmer-owned supermarket sets example for better remuneration model Virginia Democrats ask Supreme Court to restore redistricted maps Virginia Democrats ask Supreme Court to restore redistricted maps Recommended for you