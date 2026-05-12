Top Story Spotlight State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. Here's when it'll be open. Mike Conley May 12, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seven museums within the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will adjust operating schedules starting next month, including the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort.kAm%96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 #68:@?2= w:DE@CJ |FD6F>D H:== :>A=6>6?E DE2?52C5 AF3=:4 @A6C2E:?8 52JD 2?5 9@FCD 24C@DD 2== C68:@?2= >FD6F>D 368:??:?8 yF?6 `] %96 492?86 :D :?E6?565 E@ 4C62E6 4@?D:DE6?4J 24C@DD D:E6D[ DEC6?8E96? 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Now is the time to speak up McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week New home for the Young family revealed in Spruce Pine; home was destroyed in Helene 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmt7764E:G6 yF?6 `[ 2== D6G6? D:E6D H:== 36 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4 %F6D52J E9C@F89 $2EFC52J 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ d A]>] ':D:E@CD A=2??:?8 27E6C?@@? G:D:ED 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 2CC:G6 367@C6 cib_ A]>]k^AmkAmu@C ?@H[ E96 |@F?E2:? v2E6H2J |FD6F> :? ~=5 u@CE :D @A6? 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ c A]>] %F6D52J E9C@F89 $2EFC52J]k^AmkAm%96 >FD6F>D H:== 36 4=@D65 — H:E9 =:>:E65 D62D@?2= 2?5 AC@8C2>>:?8 6I46AE:@?D — $F?52JD[ |@?52JD 2?5 @? DE2E6 9@=:52JD]k^Am kAm“%96D6 DE2?52C5:K65 9@FCD 2==@H FD E@ AC@G:56 2 >@C6 4@?D:DE6?E 2?5 C6=:23=6 6IA6C:6?46 7@C @FC G:D:E@CD H9:=6 DEC6?8E96?:?8 4@@C5:?2E:@? 24C@DD @FC C68:@?2= ?6EH@C<[” '2?? D2:5]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]5?4C]?4]8@G^DE2E6\9:DE@CJ\>FD6F>DQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm5?4C]?4]8@G^DE2E6\9:DE@CJ\>FD6F>Dk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends “After over three decades in law enforcement, I have made the decision to retire and enjoy more time with my family, the outdoors and hopefull… Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Edwards has denied the claims and has suggested they are "designed to impact" his 2026 reelection campaign. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck A dump truck was stolen in McDowell County last year. The sheriff's office is looking for the truck. 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