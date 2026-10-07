Top Story Spotlight DOWNTOWN MARION | SATURDAY 43rd annual Mountain Glory Festival brings fall fun to downtown Marion on Saturday Mike Conley Oct 7, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Come celebrate the arrival of autumn at the 43rd annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion. The annual Mountain Glory festival will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Marion. Picasa kAm%96 2??F2= 76DE:G2= H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $2EFC52J 7C@> h 2]>] E@ c A]>] :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?] %9:D 36=@G65 6G6?E 46=63C2E6D E96 2CC:G2= @7 2FEF>? :? E96 362FE:7F= q=F6 #:586 |@F?E2:?D 2?5 DA@E=:89ED C68:@?2= >2<6CD 2?5 E96 ;@JD @7 D>2==\E@H? =:G:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |2C:@? qFD:?6DD pDD@4:2E:@?]k^AmkAmw6C6’D H92E E@ 6IA64E 2E |@F?E2:? v=@CJ] %96 76DE:G2= H:== 762EFC6 92?5:4C27ED 2?5 D9@AA:?8] *@F 42? 6IA=@C6 >@C6 E92? `ed 4C27E[ 7@@5[ ?@?AC@7:E 2?5 DA@?D@C 3@@E9D DAC625 24C@DD E9C66 ;2>\A24<65 3=@4<D] *@FV== 7:?5 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 =@42==J >256 2CED 2?5 4C27ED[ A6C764E 7@C 7:?5:?8 @C:8:?2= 92?5:4C27ED]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane Folks coming to Mountain Glory can enjoy festival foods and local restaurants offering a diverse range of culinary delights. FILE PHOTO kAm%96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 56=:4:@FD 7@@5] u@=<D 4@>:?8 E@ |@F?E2:? v=@CJ 42? 6?;@J 76DE:G2= 7@@5D 2?5 =@42= C6DE2FC2?ED @776C:?8 2 5:G6CD6 C2?86 @7 4F=:?2CJ 56=:89ED]k^AmkAm%H@ DE286D H:== 762EFC6 |2C:@?VD 7:?6DE >FD:4:2?D[ AC@G:5:?8 2 =:G6=J D@F?5EC24< E@ E96 52J]k^Am Greg Conley will sing at 11 a.m. Saturday at the City Stage on North Main Street. Picasa kAm%96 |@F?E2:? v=@CJ "F:=E $9@H H:== 36 @A6? 2== 52J] p D:8?2EFC6 6G6?E[ E96 |@F?E2:? v=@CJ "F:=E $9@H H:== 36 96=5 :?D:56 E96 |4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= W|prpX 82==6CJ 2E d_ $] |2:? $E] s@?VE >:DD E96 492?46 E@ D66 2 DEF??:?8 G2C:6EJ @7 92?5>256 BF:=ED 4C62E65 3J C68:@?2= BF:=E6CD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am The Mountain Glory Quilt Show will be open all day. A signature event, the Mountain Glory Quilt Show will be held inside the McDowell Arts Council (MACA) gallery at 50 S. Main St. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm%96C6 H:== 36 u2>:=J uF? 2E E96 Qz:5VD z@C?6C]” qC:?8 E96 =:EE=6 @?6D 7@C 2 52J @7 92?5D\@? 24E:G:E:6D[ =@42= 6?E6CE2:?>6?E[ 2?5 E96 6G6C\A@AF=2C 36DE\5C6DD65 A6E 4@?E6DE]k^Am kAmx7 J@F =@G6 E@ 5C6DD FA J@FC A6E[ E9:D :D J@FC 492?46] qC:?8 J@FC 7FCCJ @C 762E96C65 7C:6?5[ DECFE J@FC DEF77[ 2?5 =6E E96 4C@H5 G@E6 7@C E96 36DE 5C6DD65 5FC:?8 E96 q6DE\sC6DD65 !6E r@?E6DE] %96 8C2?5 AC:K6 :D DA@?D@C65 3J rC6DEG:6H '6E6C:?2CJ w@DA:E2=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am If you love to dress up your pet, this is your chance. Bring your furry or feathered friend, strut your stuff, and let the crowd vote for the best dressed during the Best-Dressed Pet Contest. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm“q:87@@E D:89E:?8n *@F >:89E 6G6? 42E49 2 8=:>AD6 @7 |2C:@?VD @77:4:2= 2?:>2=[ q:87@@EP” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] “%96 76DE:G2= :D AC@F5=J DA@?D@C65 3J E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@?]”k^Am kAmu6DE:G2= DA@?D@CD 2C6i r:EJ @7 |2C:@?[ q:87@@E r@F?ECJ^(q#|[ r2?E6J u@F?52E:@?D[ rC6DEG:6H '6E6C:?2CJ w@DA:E2=[ u:CDE q2?<[ w@AD4@E49 !C:>2CJ r2C6[ wF?E6CVD {:G6C |FD9[ y:> r@@< r96GC@=6E\v|r[ E96 =2H 7:C> @7 {:EE=6[ {2EE:>@C6 U2>Aj {657@C5[ |pr$[ |2C:@? u2>:=J s6?E2=[ |2DE6CVD w2?5[ |:DD:@? w@DA:E2= |4s@H6==[ |4s@H6== %649?:42= r@>>F?:EJ r@==686[ ~AE:>F>[ !2=>6EE@ q2E9 2?5 w@>6[ !@E62E x?G6DE>6?E $6CG:46D[ !C6>:6C x?DFC2?46[ #6?6H2= 3J p?56CD6?[ #6^|2I {:G:?8[ %96 {:89E u|[ %96 !2A6C[ %$ ~CE9@5@?E:4D 2?5 (6DE>@C6=2?5 uF?6C2= w@>6]k^Am The Addie’s Chapel Adult Choir will sing at noon Saturday at the City Stage on North Main Street. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]>E?8=@CJ76DE:G2=]4@>QmHHH]>E?8=@CJ76DE:G2=]4@>k^2m @C 42== gag\eda\aa`d] u@C @E96C 6G6?ED[ 2EEC24E:@?D 2?5 =@58:?8[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]56DE:?2E:@?>45@H6==]4@>QmHHH]56DE:?2E:@?>45@H6==]4@>k^2m @C 42== gag\eeg\caga]k^Am k9ama_ae |@F?E2:? v=@CJ 76DE:G2= 6?E6CE2:?>6?E D4965F=6k^9am Das Oompapas will perform German polka music at 2 p.m. at the City Stage. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmkDEC@?8mr:EJ $E286 — }@CE9 |2:? $EC66Ek^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm`` 2]>]i vC68 r@?=6Jk^AmkAm}@@?i p55:6’D r92A6= p5F=E r9@:Ck^Am kAma A]>]i s2D ~@>A2A2Dk^Am Mr. Freddy’s Youth String Band will play at the Family Stage on the courthouse lawn. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmkDEC@?8mu2>:=J $E286 — r@FCE9@FD6 {2H?k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm`_ 2]>]i {:EE=6 |:DD |4s@H6== p??2 (2J42DE6Ck^AmkAm`_ib_ 2]>]i %96 s2?46 q@Ik^AmkAm``ib_ 2]>]i {6 !6E:E s2?46 $EF5:@k^AmkAm`aib_ A]>]i p3@G6 E96 q2CC6 s2?46 p4256>Jk^Am Das Oompapas will perform German polka music at 2 p.m. at the City Stage. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm`ib_ A]>]i q6DE sC6DD65 !6E r@?E6DEk^Am kAma A]>]i |C] uC655J’D *@FE9 $EC:?8 q2?5k^Am kAmb A]>]i {@42= E2=6?Ek^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|%rr z:5’D z@C?6C @? r@FCE9@FD6 {2H?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$A:? 2CE[ 7246 A2:?E:?8[ 7:D9:?8 3@@E9[ 32==@@? 2CE:DE 2?5 |2<6 *@FC ~H? %FEF]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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