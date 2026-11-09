Karin and I adopted Dandy in December 2023 and added him to our brood of two cats and two other dogs. Dandy is now 3 years old, and we are still trying to get him better acquainted with other people and other dogs. We want to take this young canine to local places where dogs are welcome so he can explore what our incredible local community has to offer.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
This was not Dandy’s first visit to Dia de los Muertos. He attended the 2024 event and had his picture made with the event’s founder Silvia M. del Campos and the young women who were dressed in Dia de los Muertos attire.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The event’s founder Silvia M. del Campos holds Dandy at the 2024 Dia de los Muertos in Marion.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
This year’s Dia de los Muertos featured a dog costume contest.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The dog costume contest is inspired by Mexican traditions about dogs serving as guides in the afterlife and alebrijes, the colorful, fantastical creatures often combining features of different animals.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The announcer told everyone the dog costume contest was about to begin.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
These were two of the contestants in the dog costume contest at Dia de los Muertos.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The master of ceremonies introduced the contestants in the dog costume contest.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The dogs in the contest wore colorful and creative costumes. One dog was dressed as a spider complete with eight legs and another wore a peeled banana outfit.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The dog costume contest started at 1:30 p.m. There were first-place, second-place and third-place prizes and a People’s Choice award.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Owners Mike and Karin Conley decided not to enter Dandy in the dog costume contest. That is because he won first place in the Best Dressed Pet Contest at Mountain Glory in 2025 and he already has his trophy from that competition.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Saturday, Nov. 7, provided perfect weather for Dia de los Muertos in Marion.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
There were also lots of vendors up and down Marion’s North Block.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The vendors included food trucks serving delicious items like churros, tacos and nachos.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Both young and old came out for the occasion and many were appropriately dressed for Dia de los Muertos.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
This is one of the many vendors at Dia de los Muertos.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Children could get their faces painted for Dia de los Muertos.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The McDowell County Public Library brought the Bookmobile to the celebration.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
All of us there on Saturday enjoyed one of the best events Marion has to offer.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The McDowell County Animal Shelter also brought some dogs available for adoption.
Editor’s note: The following is the 12th in an occasional series of features about reporter Mike Conley’s young dog Dandy. During the fall and winter, Dandy will travel to different places in and outside of McDowell County and our readers can follow along and learn something about these sites, all of which are dog-friendly.
Karin and I adopted Dandy in December 2023 and added him to our brood of two cats and two other dogs. Dandy is now 3 years old, and we are still trying to get him better acquainted with other people and other dogs. We want to take this young canine to local places where dogs are welcome so he can explore what our incredible local community has to offer.
This was not Dandy’s first visit to Dia de los Muertos. He attended the 2024 event and had his picture made with the event’s founder Silvia M. del Campos and the young women who were dressed in Dia de los Muertos attire.
The dog costume contest is inspired by Mexican traditions about dogs serving as guides in the afterlife and alebrijes, the colorful, fantastical creatures often combining features of different animals.
Owners Mike and Karin Conley decided not to enter Dandy in the dog costume contest. That is because he won first place in the Best Dressed Pet Contest at Mountain Glory in 2025 and he already has his trophy from that competition.