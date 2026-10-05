Top Story Spotlight Mountain Glory Quilters’ quilt show on display at MACA Mike Conley Oct 5, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 The annual Mountain Glory Quilters' Guild quilt show is on display now at the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) gallery. SUBMITTED PHOTO The Mountain Glory Quilters' guild meets twice a month at noon at St. Mark’s Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. SUBMITTED PHOTO Located at 50 S. Main St. in Marion, MACA is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free to the quilt show. SUBMITTED PHOTO The guild also has a raffle quilt on display. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at MACA. The raffle quilt is in the picture showing just one quilt. SUBMITTED PHOTO The Mountain Glory Quilters' guild meets twice a month at noon at St. Mark’s Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The annual Mountain Glory Quilters' Guild quilt show is on display now at the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) gallery.kAm{@42E65 2E d_ $] |2:? $E] :? |2C:@?[ |prp :D @A6? %F6D52J E9C@F89 uC:52J 7C@> ?@@? E@ d A]>] 2?5 $2EFC52J 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ c A]>] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66 E@ E96 BF:=E D9@H] r@>6 :? 2?5 G@E6 7@C J@FC 72G@C:E6 BF:=Ei @?6 G@E6 A6C A6CD@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm%96 8F:=5 2=D@ 92D 2 C277=6 BF:=E @? 5:DA=2J] %:4<6ED 2C6 S` 6249 @C D:I 7@C Sd 2?5 42? 36 AFC492D65 2E |prp] %96 C277=6 BF:=E :D :? E96 A:4EFC6 D9@H:?8 ;FDE @?6 BF:=E]k^Am kAm~? uC:52J[ ~4E] b_[ E96 H:??:?8 C277=6 E:4<6E H:== 36 5C2H?[ 2?5 E96 BF:=ED H:== 36 E2<6? 5@H?]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Emerging stronger: Baxter plant in North Cove looks back at recovery from Hurricane Helene kAm%96 |@F?E2:? v=@CJ "F:=E6CDV 8F:=5 >66ED EH:46 2 >@?E9 2E ?@@? 2E $E] |2C<’D |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 @? &]$] f_ :? !=62D2?E v2C56?D] ~? E96 7:CDE %F6D52J @7 6G6CJ >@?E9[ >6>36CD 92G6 2 >66E:?8 7@==@H65 3J 2 AC@8C2> @C 24E:G:EJ[ 2?5 2 D6H\:? F?E:= c A]>] ~? E96 E9:C5 %F6D52J @7 6G6CJ >@?E9[ >6>36CD 92G6 2 D6H\:? 7C@> ?@@? E@ c A]>] x7 J@F H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 4964< @FE E96 8F:=5[ 766= 7C66 E@ 5C@A :?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story