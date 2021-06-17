Community Engagement Project's statement about racism in McDowell

Our work to engage the voices of historically excluded communities have surfaced many of these challenges. For example, our youth of color have bravely shared their experiences with racism through a photovoice project where they stated, “We are pretty constantly aware that most white people fear us, especially in groups…including our teachers.” Another youth shared, “Our teachers and leaders don’t seem to want to (or know how to) address things related to our experiences.”

One recent event, which was recorded by a student on their phone, shows a teacher reinforcing stereotypes about immigrants and Black people, spreading falsehoods about COVID-19 safety measures, and preaching white power. This is entirely unacceptable, and we know the school system is working to address this incident.

Moreover, in Old Fort, Black elders have stated, “Our souls are in the dirt here, but that is not reflected in the historical narrative of the town.” Other leaders in the Black community have asked that white people stand up and speak out against the injustices they are continuing to face.