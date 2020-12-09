WNC health official on COVID-19 protection: I don't know what more I can say

Editor’s note: The following is a Dec. 7 Facebook post from Toe River Health District Director Diane Creek on behalf of the Mitchell County Health Department, and Mitchell is part of that district. We feel it is well worth sharing with our readers. It has been lightly edited for newspaper style.
Honestly I don't know what I can say that I haven't been saying for the past nine months. I can't think of any other way to say the same thing I've been saying all spring, summer, fall and now going into winter.
We could get a handle on this virus if we ALL did what we need to do.
At the health department we have been face to face with sick people, some with COVID, some with other respiratory illnesses, all spring, summer and fall and we haven't been sick. Only because we wear our masks all day, unless we're sitting in a space by ourselves or if we're eating lunch. We usually eat lunch in our offices by ourselves, or if we do have two or three people eating lunch together we social distance in the conference room.
And we social distance from everyone, including co-workers, all day, every single time. That's what has worked.
We're not super human, we can get COVID as easy as everybody else, but we're taking precautions and following the guidance because it makes sense, it's logical and it's science.
I could tell you every scenario where people are being exposed to COVID but I guarantee you it's everywhere -- businesses, churches, hair salons, families, schools, congregate living, funerals, any place where there are two people who don't follow the guidance.
Over Thanksgiving I received multiple messages from people saying that they had been exposed to someone who was positive and now they need tested.
Why is that happening?
What possesses a person who has tested positive for COVID to go around friends, family, elderly, people who have chronic conditions and are at high risk?
I've reached out to our local hospitals to get a COVID report and I'll report that back to you once I get that information. But one thing I do know is that one of our local hospitals has had to open a third COVID ward. At some point they’re going to be out of space.
Space isn’t their only problem. Having enough qualified, healthy staff is a huge problem for hospitals. The only way to get this virus under control is to wear a mask anytime you are out of your house around other people, stay at least 6 feet away from people (I personally prefer 8 feet or more) and wash your hands.
Or better yet please stay home as much as possible.
Please feel free to share if you think this will help.
