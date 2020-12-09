WNC health official on COVID-19 protection: I don't know what more I can say

Editor’s note: The following is a Dec. 7 Facebook post from Toe River Health District Director Diane Creek on behalf of the Mitchell County Health Department, and Mitchell is part of that district. We feel it is well worth sharing with our readers. It has been lightly edited for newspaper style.

Honestly I don't know what I can say that I haven't been saying for the past nine months. I can't think of any other way to say the same thing I've been saying all spring, summer, fall and now going into winter.

We could get a handle on this virus if we ALL did what we need to do.

At the health department we have been face to face with sick people, some with COVID, some with other respiratory illnesses, all spring, summer and fall and we haven't been sick. Only because we wear our masks all day, unless we're sitting in a space by ourselves or if we're eating lunch. We usually eat lunch in our offices by ourselves, or if we do have two or three people eating lunch together we social distance in the conference room.

And we social distance from everyone, including co-workers, all day, every single time. That's what has worked.