North Buncombe ace shuts down Lady Titans

North Buncombe’s Karlyn Pickens is ranked as one of the best high school softball players in the country. On Tuesday night, she played up to the billing.

The future Tennessee Lady Volunteer silenced the McDowell Lady Titans’ bats in a 3-0 shutout at Titan Field.

Pickens was on point from the opening pitch, tossing a two-hit shutout, striking out 18 McDowell batters and walking one. The senior phenom struck out at least two batters in every inning.

The lone two hits for McDowell (5-3 overall, 1-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) came from second baseman Logan Lilly: a two-out single to center in the second and a shallow base hit to left-center in the fifth.

The Lady Blackhawks (6-1, 3-0) scored a single run off McDowell starter Abby Wyatt in the first. Pickens laced a leadoff single to center. She then stole second and third.

Peyton Whitson then slapped a basehit into right field, scoring Pickens to make it 1-0.

The score remained at just a one-run margin going into the fourth, when North Buncombe added two more.