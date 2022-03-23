North Buncombe ace shuts down Lady Titans

North Buncombe’s Karlyn Pickens is ranked as one of the best high school softball players in the country. On Tuesday night, she played up to the billing.
The future Tennessee Lady Volunteer silenced the McDowell Lady Titans’ bats in a 3-0 shutout at Titan Field.
Pickens was on point from the opening pitch, tossing a two-hit shutout, striking out 18 McDowell batters and walking one. The senior phenom struck out at least two batters in every inning.
The lone two hits for McDowell (5-3 overall, 1-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) came from second baseman Logan Lilly: a two-out single to center in the second and a shallow base hit to left-center in the fifth.
The Lady Blackhawks (6-1, 3-0) scored a single run off McDowell starter Abby Wyatt in the first. Pickens laced a leadoff single to center. She then stole second and third.
Peyton Whitson then slapped a basehit into right field, scoring Pickens to make it 1-0.
The score remained at just a one-run margin going into the fourth, when North Buncombe added two more.
Addison Norton doubled to left to start the frame. After an Averie Ramsey strikeout, the Lady Titans were faced with a decision as to whether to pitch to Pickens with a base open or to intentionally walk her.
Pickens was ultimately pitched to carefully. With a 3-0 count, Pickens aggressive took a shin-high pitch from Wyatt and lined it into center, scoring Ramsey.
Then, Whitson reached for the second time in the game when a ground ball got through the glove of Lilly, allowing Pickens to score.
Up 3-0, Pickens dominated innings four through six, striking out seven of the 10 batters she faced.
In the last inning, Pickens hit McDowell’s Gracie Rice with an inside pitch and walked Lilly to bring the tying run to the plate. But that was where any miraculous comeback attempt ended. Maris Suttles, with runners on the corners and two outs, was retired by strikeout.
Wyatt tossed four innings in the loss, allowing three runs, two of them earned, on six hits, striking out three and walking three. Freshman Sage Young tossed three scoreless frames, allowing a hit and striking out two.
McDowell hosts Watauga today (Thursday) in nonconference action. The Lady Titans host Enka on Friday in TMC play.