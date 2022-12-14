Good news, bad news: Titans win 2 but drop Mountain Conference opener

The McDowell Titans scored a pair of victories on the mat in a quad-match at T.C. Roberson Tuesday, but they didn’t get the one they wanted most.

McDowell picked up nonconference victories over Erwin and Brevard, but dropped its Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener to the T.C. Roberson Rams. Erwin is a member of the conference, but the Titans’ match against them doesn’t count for conference standings. The two are slated to meet in a dual later in the season.

McDowell (10-7 overall, 0-1 conference) will compete in the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple this weekend in Asheville.

“We are so young and inexperienced, but we are competitive in almost every match,” said Titans head coach Chad Davis. “They are learning, though. We just need to keep getting tougher mentally and physically.”

T.C. Roberson 45, McDowell 35 – The Titans led 35-24 at one point, but the Rams won the final four bouts of the night to take the victory.

The match started at 170 pounds, where the Titans’ Hunter Pittman was pinned by Conner Reese. Josh Burnette (182 pounds) got the points back when he pinned Colin Fowler.

Kane Thomas (195) was pinned by Roberson’s Elias Voznyuk, but Hayden Haynes (220) knotted the team score again with a pin of Roman Frederyuk.

Jonathan Hall (285) was pinned by the Rams’ Itachi Duvernay, but Morgan Repasky (106) answered with a pin of Ben Glaister. Roberson bounced back when Geoffrey Meredith pinned Harper Thompson (113). The Rams forfeited to Tony Austin at 120, and the match was tied at 24-24.

Rylan Patterson (126) put the Titans in front with a 16-0 technical fall over Jaden Weinhagen. Gonzalo Castillo (132) extended the lead to 35-24 when he pinned Sage Lewis.

But it was all Rams from there.

Arden Gittings (138) pinned Logan Laurie; Devin Haynes (145) pinned Nicholas Brown; Cooper Gray (152) pinned Josh Ellis; and Boston Duval (160) pinned Hunter Kirby. The Rams were docked a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

McDowell 42, Brevard 36 – The Titans jetted out to a 36-6 lead and then held on as Brevard scored some wins down the stretch.

Brevard’s Ray Laney pinned Thomas at 195 to start the match, but McDowell won the next six bouts.

Haynes (220) pinned Judson Weaver. Hall (285) pinned Chandler Niven. Brevard forfeited to Repasky at 106, Thompson at 113 and Austin at 120. Patterson (126) pinned Davis Holland to make it 36-6.

The Blue Devils then ripped off three straight victories. Avan Hinkle (132) defeated Castillo 7-0. Max Bailey (138) pinned Laurie. Carlo Columbo (145) pinned Brown.

Ellis accepted a forfeit at 152, and that turned out to be the difference, as Brevard won the last three weights.

Jacob Stockton (160) pinned Kirby, Jaxon Turner (170) defeated Pittman via injury default, and Zion Brown (182) decisioned Burnette 4-2.

McDowell 42, Erwin 34 – A six-bout winning streak in the middle of the match was the key to McDowell’s win over Erwin.

The match began at 182 where Burnette pinned Zac Allen. Thomas (195) was pinned by Malachi Lawrence. Haynes (220) dropped a 5-2 decision to Jake McAbee.

The next six went the Titans’ way, however.

Hall (285) pinned Brock Anderson. Thompson (106) took a forfeit, and Repasky bumped to 113, where she pinned Tegan Meadows. Austin (120) pinned Trevor Harris.

Patterson (126) pinned Parker Piekan, and Erwin forfeited to Castillo at 132. That made the score 42-9.

The lead held up even though the Warriors won at the final five weights. Logan Wilson (138) pinned Laurie. Jonathan Jimenez (145) shut out Brown in a 9-0 major decision. Bryson Plemmons (152) defeated Rhyne Nichols 7-3.

Erick Romero (160) pinned Kirby and Dillon Buckner (170) pinned Pittman to account for the final.