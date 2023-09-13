Shame on Walker for playing politics

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing investments to states and counties for projects focused on transportation, clean water and high-speed broadband and all of these are important to the future of McDowell County. These investments are happening because of the leadership provided by the Biden administration and the elected officials who voted in support of this new law. I agree with Anderson Clayton, North Carolina Democratic Party chair, when she declared, “Joe Biden is the first president in 50 years that said if you live in a rural area you deserve to have a future. It is a mindset shift of no matter where you live, you deserve to have the best of everything because that is what humanity calls for.” Our elected officials represent all members of the community regardless of our political affiliation and to use a public meeting and public office as a platform to grow division within our community is completely unacceptable.