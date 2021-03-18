WNC Afield: Any day is a good day for Jarrett's Creek Trail

The weather report called for showers with the temperature in the low to mid 60s. So, I planned a rainy weather hike that would give you a nice, wide, dry trail so you could walk in the rain and not worry about mud under your feet.
When we got to the beginning of the hike the sky was clear and a beautiful blue with wispy clouds overhead. The temperature was a balmy 73 degrees. Why do I have all the bad luck?
A slight change in plans will make this offer a good hike in less than perfect conditions, a great, relaxing hike when nature offers you a beautiful day or you can spice it up a bit with a little adventure. Hold on to this one. You can customize it and make it enjoyable for a lot of different hiking abilities.
FSR 4030 – Jarrett Creek Rd to Fire Tower
Difficulty: Easy with a hard spot if you choose.
Shoes: Hiking shoes or boots will work well. If you don’t go to the tower, any good walking shoe will be fine.
Time: This is an out-and-back. If you are so inclined, you could hike this Forest Service road all the way past Old Fort and back. You could also go about three miles or so and make your turn-around. So, time and distance is completely under your control.
Distance/Elevation: I recommend a total of six or seven miles if you stick to the road. When we get to the trail description, I’ll give you some more choices. Out and back on the road will give you about 550 feet of elevation gain.
Safety: This is a service road so expect to see some mountain bikes. We saw signs of horses on the trail. The road is plenty wide so meeting or being passed by other users of the trail will not be a problem.
This is a Game Lands area so check for hunting seasons.
We passed a few hikers on the trail. No one was wearing a mask but that seems normal since the trail/road is wide enough to distance properly.
If you decide on the fire tower option, trail safety will become important. I’ll lay it out for you when we get to that part.
Closest restroom will be in Old Fort. In the town there are a few light food and snack places with facilities. Nothing in the trail area. As of this writing, restrooms at the Curtis Creek Campground were closed.
Courtesy: A few hikers stopped to discuss the area and the trail. Everyone kept a proper distance. We found all of those we met were pleasant and particularly chatty. Must have been that miserable 73 degrees and the constant smell of spring in the air.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, the easiest way is U.S. 70 toward Old Fort. Before you enter the long straight where the old Ethan Allen factory is on the left, you will see the signs pointing to the Curtis Creek area. Turn right on Curtis Creek Road.
After a short distance, start looking for signs that locate the handicapped fishing pier on the left side of the road. That will be Jarrett Road, but I didn’t see a marker. It is a gated, Forest Service road, so don’t look for a regular paved entry. It will be a dirt entrance. Once you turn in, cross the stream, and look for parking on the right. If the parking area is full, there is additional parking along the road.
You can find this area on Google maps by looking for Curtis Creek Road then look for an area marked Paddy’s Branch. When you’re on Curtis Creek Rd. the creek will be on your left. If Curtis Creek shifts to the right side of the road, you have gone too far.
When you park you should see the handicapped fishing signs and the Forest Service gate.
THE TRAIL:
As soon as you are parked, look ahead to the Forest Service gate. That is your hike for today. The trail will be always a gradual climb for about the next two miles. The rate of ascent increases as you walk further into the area. The road curves around the toe of the hills and gradually takes you higher. After about a mile and a half, the road will become a little more level, but it still follows the contour of the hillside.
There are some excellent views of Old Fort to the south, especially with the sparse vegetation in the winter. Keep a look out for bears in these woods. Now is the time they start to move around a little.
Follow the road for about a half a mile until you see another gate that has been damaged and is permanently open. Pass through the gate and begin a gradual downhill walk. When you have hiked about two and a half miles total, you should be at the end of the downhill and the road will curve to the right and begin a slight upward climb. While you are in the curve, look to the left. Look for a single-track trail headed straight up the hill. The trail will have orange diamond blazes tacked to the trees.
Decision time. From here you can continue along the road for another mile or two then turn and head home the same way you came in. If the weather is a little wet with rain or even snow, that would be my recommendation.
Or…you can heed the words of poet, T. S. Eliot, “Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go.”
Yep. That means turn left and begin your climb up the steep and slippery hill. The fallen leaves over the rocks and roots make this a fairly difficult and technical climb. The good news is that it is less than a quarter of a mile before it levels into a ridge trail and heads to the fire tower. Once you make the climb and are on the ridge it isn’t far, but you won’t see the tower until you are practically under it. Even in the winter, the tower is hidden. When you get there, you may or may not want to climb the ladders to the different levels. Definitely take some time to savor your accomplishment.
If you choose this route, take your time, and watch your footing, especially coming back down.
Once the adventure is completed and you are back at the base of the tower trail, look straight across the road. There is a nicely formed trail that heads down and into the woods. This is a beautiful short cut back to the car. If you did the tower, you have earned this reward. Take it.
Soon the trail takes you back to the FSR. Only now, you are very close to the starting point. Turn left and enjoy that victorious stroll and the bragging rights that come with bagging a fire tower.