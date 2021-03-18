WNC Afield: Any day is a good day for Jarrett's Creek Trail

There are some excellent views of Old Fort to the south, especially with the sparse vegetation in the winter. Keep a look out for bears in these woods. Now is the time they start to move around a little.

Follow the road for about a half a mile until you see another gate that has been damaged and is permanently open. Pass through the gate and begin a gradual downhill walk. When you have hiked about two and a half miles total, you should be at the end of the downhill and the road will curve to the right and begin a slight upward climb. While you are in the curve, look to the left. Look for a single-track trail headed straight up the hill. The trail will have orange diamond blazes tacked to the trees.

Decision time. From here you can continue along the road for another mile or two then turn and head home the same way you came in. If the weather is a little wet with rain or even snow, that would be my recommendation.

Or…you can heed the words of poet, T. S. Eliot, “Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go.”