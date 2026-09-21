Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 9:00 PM EDT Sep 21, 2026 Sep 21, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is impacting parts of Catawba, Lincoln, Cleveland, and Gaston counties. The storms are nearly stationary and are expected to continue through 9:00 PM EDT.Affected Areas:GastoniaLincolntonKings MountainCherryvilleBessemer CitySouth GastoniaDallasStanleyRanloHigh ShoalsWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphHail up to half an inch in diameterTorrential rainfall leading to localized flooding Impacts:Potential for downed tree limbs and unsecured objects being blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objectsLocalized flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers Craft beer and wine taproom honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2026 McDowell County talk new 911 Center, animal shelter and funding challenges Safety Tips:Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown awayAvoid driving through flooded roadwaysStay indoors and away from windows during the stormWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until MON 8:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Evening Watch Now: Related Video Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4% Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4% Republicans, Democrats attempt to address affordability ahead of midterms Republicans, Democrats attempt to address affordability ahead of midterms Recommended for you