Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 8:30 PM EDT Sep 21, 2026 Sep 21, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is affecting eastern Catawba, eastern Lincoln, and southwestern Iredell counties. These storms are nearly stationary and will continue through 8:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:NewtonMaidenWestportClaremontCatawbaLake NormanLake Norman State ParkDenverLookout Shoals LakeConoverWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphPenny size hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers Craft beer and wine taproom honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2026 McDowell County talk new 911 Center, animal shelter and funding challenges Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4% Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4% Republicans, Democrats attempt to address affordability ahead of midterms Republicans, Democrats attempt to address affordability ahead of midterms Recommended for you