WATCH NOW: McDowell County officials will take a new look at animal rules

McDowell County will take a new look at its animal ordinance, which could include rules about pet licensing, spay and neuter and the roaming of animals. In addition, county officials are considering to expand the animal shelter on N.C. 226 South.

McDowell’s rules about animals were discussed during Monday’s meeting of the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. For years, local animal advocates have urged county officials to update the rules about animals and how they are treated.

At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners authorized the county Planning Board to take another look at the existing ordinance and consider new rules about pet licensing, spaying and neutering, the abandonment of animals and a possible leash law.

County officials said the Planning Board would like to see an educational program put in place with the schools to teach responsible pet ownership.

Sheriff Ricky Buchanan has given county officials some numbers about the animal control calls. In 2020, there were 1,158 calls about animals in McDowell County. In 2021, that number was 1,165. For this year so far, there have been 445 calls.

In 2020, the sheriff’s office received 91 calls about dog bites. In 2021, that number was 122. For this year so far, there have been 61 calls.

During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners heard from Kim Franz, who lives at Riverbend Estates. She strongly urged the commissioners to adopt some rules about the roaming of animals. More than two years ago, her therapy dog was attacked and killed by dogs that are allowed to roam freely in her neighborhood.

“I live in the county,” she said. “Leash laws do make a difference…I don’t believe in tethering dogs. I think it’s very cruel to just tether a dog outside because people forget them, they’re property. They are not. They are family. My whole family is devastated over this. My dog is my therapy dog.”

She added it is easy to get a leash. “It’s nothing to say ‘You know what, this needs to be done,’” she said.

After hearing her emotional plea, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker told her, “You said it right. It is so sad that people who are not responsible cause problems and because of not being responsible and handling their pet correctly it forces governments to have to look at different options.”

He told her the county Planning Board will look at this problem. The next meeting of the Planning Board will take place Monday, Aug. 22 and it will be held in the boardroom of the County Services Building (the former County Administration Building). Planning Board members will look at the county’s animal rules and come back with a recommendation in the near future.

Meanwhile, county leaders are looking to expand the animal shelter, which is at capacity.

County Manager Ashley Wooten said the shelter on N.C. 226 South is 40 years old and the state is “strongly encouraging” the county to expand it.

“We are at capacity,” said Wooten. He added this requires more cooperation between the county and the local animal rescue organizations. The county is working with an architect to draw up plans for a larger shelter with more room for homeless cats and dogs.

The draft plans should be ready for the commissioners to review by the September meeting. A firm number for the expansion’s cost has not been determined but the expansion of the scale that is being discussed would be in the $400,000 to $500,000 range. McDowell officials are planning to visit another county to check out its animal shelter.

Wooten added that the county is talking with private entities that want to donate to this effort.

In addition, an online petition has gathered 756 signatures from people who hope to see the county’s animal shelter expanded.

“Every shelter needs expansion,” reads the online petition. “As a citizen all we can do is be a voice for those who cannot defend themselves. We should never have to euthanize any animal due to lack of space. We should expand the shelter and give those animals hope for a future. Better laws are needed to protect from them from abuse and neglect that leads to them ending up in shelters.”

The online petition references a January article by The McDowell News about the proposed expansion.

“Instead we have built a 2.7 million dollar shooting range,” reads the petition. “We don't need a shooting range to live. We do need to protect animals that cannot protect themselves and support our Rescues, Shelter workers, Volunteers, and Fosters that put so much heart to receive so little on return.”

The online petition has a goal of 1,000 signatures. As of Tuesday, 756 have signed it.

You can see the petition here: https://chng.it/BLNzDVMCgV