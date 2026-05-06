Featured Topical New home for the Young family revealed in Spruce Pine; home was destroyed in Helene Mike Conley May 6, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After months of heartbreak, prayer and volunteer efforts, the nonprofit God’s Pit Crew revealed a new, fully furnished home to Matthew and Jerri Young and their family on Friday in Spruce Pine.kAm%96 *@F?8 72>:=J H2D 2>@?8 E96 72>:=:6D H9@D6 =:G6D H6C6 EFC?65 FAD:56 5@H? 27E6C wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 56G2DE2E65 4@>>F?:E:6D E9C@F89@FE E96 >@F?E2:?D @7 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> v@5’D !:E rC6H] %96:C 9@>6 H2D =67E F?D276 2?5 F?=:G23=6 27E6C D6G6C6 DE@C> 52>286 >256 :E :>A@DD:3=6 E@ C6>2:? E96C6] x? E96 >:5DE @7 E96:C @H? =@DD[ |2EE96H 2?5 y6CC: *@F?8 4@?E:?F65 D6CG:?8 @E96CD :? E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ[ 96=A:?8 ?6:893@CD 4=62C 563C:D 2?5 C64@G6C :? E96 5:77:4F=E 52JD E92E 7@==@H65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am The new home for the Young family was first framed inside God’s Pit Crew headquarters in Danville, Virginia, before being transported to the family’s property in the North Carolina mountains. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAmv@5’D !:E rC6H G@=F?E66CD 2DD6>3=65 2 ?6H E9C66\365C@@>[ EH@\32E9C@@> 9@>6 7@C E96 72>:=J] %96 9@>6 H2D 7:CDE 7C2>65 :?D:56 v@5’D !:E rC6H 9625BF2CE6CD :? s2?G:==6[ '2][ 367@C6 36:?8 EC2?DA@CE65 E@ E96 72>:=J’D AC@A6CEJ :? E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 >@F?E2:?D] $:?46 2CC:G:?8 @?\D:E6[ G@=F?E66CD 92G6 H@C<65 E:C6=6DD=J E@ 4@>A=6E6 6G6CJ 56E2:= — A2:?E:?8[ 3F:=5:?8 A@C496D[ :?DE2==:?8 2AA=:2?46D[ 2CC2?8:?8 7FC?:EFC6[ AC6A2C:?8 365C@@>D 2?5 7:==:?8 E96 9@>6 H:E9 =:?6?D 2?5 A6CD@?2= E@F496D E92E H:== >2<6 :E >@G6\:? C625J E96 >@>6?E E96 72>:=J H2=<D E9C@F89 E96 5@@C]k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Reports: NC Rep. Chuck Edwards under investigation for sexual harassment claims Duke basketball makes history with Amazon Prime deal, schedules marquee matchups McDowell Chamber of Commerce holds annual gala, awarding top businesses, leaders McDowell County native started mowing lawns at 15. 5 years later, he has a business, employees McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort Rotary Club of Marion honors three Students of the Week from McDowell schools McDowell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing classic car Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Investigators allege friends of NASCAR's Greg Biffle stole from his home after plane crash Tow truck driver, rescuers unite to save NC donkey that was belly deep in mud This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm~? E96 >@C?:?8 @7 uC:52J[ |2J `[ E96 *@F?8 72>:=J D2H E96:C ?6H 9@>6 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 2D v@5’D !:E rC6H G@=F?E66CD[ DFAA@CE6CD 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 82E96C65 E@ 46=63C2E6 2 A@H6C7F= >@>6?E @7 C6DE@C2E:@?[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAm“%9:D 9@>6 C6AC6D6?ED 72C >@C6 E92? 2 ?6H A=246 E@ =:G6[” v@5’D !:E rC6H !C6D:56?E #2?5J y@9?D@? D2:5] “xE C6AC6D6?ED AC2J6CD 2?DH6C65 2?5 2 C6>:?56C E92E 6G6? 27E6C EC6>6?5@FD =@DD[ v@5 42? 3C:?8 ?6H 368:??:?8D] xE 92D 366? 2? 9@?@C 7@C @FC G@=F?E66CD E@ D6CG6 E96 *@F?8 72>:=J 2?5 96=A 4C62E6 2 9@>6 H96C6 ?6H >6>@C:6D 42? 368:?]”k^AmkAm%9:D 9@>6 >2C<D E96 cfE9 9@>6 v@5’D !:E rC6H 92D AC@G:565 7@C 72>:=:6D 2?5 :?5:G:5F2=D :>A24E65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6] p55:E:@?2= 9@>6D 2C6 :? AC@8C6DD 2D E96 >:?:DECJ 4@?E:?F6D :ED =@?8\E6C> 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 96=A:?8 72>:=:6D C63F:=5 E96:C =:G6D 27E6C 5:D2DE6C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Jerri Young hugs God's Pit Crew representatives. SUBMITTED PHOTO Matthew and Jerri Young at their new home. SUBMITTED PHOTO The Young family sees their new home for the first time. SUBMITTED PHOTO 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. 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