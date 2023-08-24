The Route 70 Cruisers, a local car club based in Old Fort, made not one, but two donations to the McDowell Technical Community College Foundation in recent weeks in two different program areas at the college: automotive systems technology and basic law enforcement.

Phillip Poe and Janet Spake (co-chairs, Route 70 Cruisers) and Lawrence Reel presented automotive instructor Donnie McCraw and MTCC President Dr. Brian S. Merritt a check of $1,000 for student scholarships in the automotive program. In addition, Poe presented a check of $500 for use in the Basic Law Enforcement Training program to Alan Moore, director of the BLET program.

This is the 11th consecutive year that the car club has provided scholarship funds to the college, but this is the first year it has added funds for the Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

“We are grateful to the Route 70 Cruisers Car Club for their ongoing support of our students throughout the years,” said Merritt. “It is through donations like these that we are able to learn and grow and promote student success in each of our programs. Thank you, Route 70!”

For scholarship criteria and applications, contact the financial aid office in the Cedar Building on the main campus at McDowell Tech, or contact Amanda Buchanan, director of financial aid at aybuchanan36@go.mcdowelltech.edu or Alan Moore at bamoore43@go.mcdowelltech.edu.