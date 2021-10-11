Regional partners announce “Foothills Forward” $1.49M grant project for McDowell, Rutherford and Polk counties

Within the Foothills region, unemployment rates for Black and Latino citizens are double or triple the overall unemployment rate for all workers. The “Foothills Forward” partners will connect Black and Latino residents and other traditionally underserved residents with necessary education and high-demand training opportunities, expanded work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities, support services and financial assistance based on individual needs. As participants progress through training, they will then receive career and job placement services to help them enter or re-enter the workforce.

"We are excited about the opportunities this will create in our communities," said Dr. Margaret Annunziata, Isothermal's president. “We are appreciative of all of the partners involved and of the supportive vision of the Department of Labor for helping us realize this possibility."

As part of the WORC grant, both McDowell Tech and Isothermal will receive funds to add high-tech instructional simulation equipment in health care, manufacturing and construction trades programs, offering more hands-on learning experiences to project participants, both in the classroom and in labs. Work-based learning staff will also be added at both colleges to work with local and regional employers to assist them in creating on-the-job training opportunities for students enrolled at both colleges.