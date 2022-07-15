 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reese’s Delectables serves sandwiches, smoothies, salads in downtown Marion

Reese’s Delectables and Nourishments will have its formal grand opening on Thursday, July 21. The new eatery is owned by Audrey Reese (center) and daughters Daire Reese (left) and Amber Reese.

A new eatery in downtown Marion offers lots of smoothies, sandwiches and salads that not only taste good but are good for you.

Reese’s Delectables and Nourishments will have its formal grand opening on Thursday, July 21 but it's open now for patrons to five it a try. This new business is located at 82 S. Main St. next door to Bubbly’s and Artesana Artisan Ice Cream. It’s slogan is “Where nutritious is delicious.”

Reese’s Delectables serves up four different kinds of juices and five different types of smoothies. Under sandwiches, there is the Keepin’ It Simple Bagel, the Build a Breakfast Sandwich, the Amazing Avocado Toast, Jammin’ Turkey, Camari’s Caprese and Papa Jeff’s Roast Beef. You can choose seven different types of bowls. For salads, there is the Encanto, Nectar Garden, King Caesar and Master Chef. They also offer different types of foods like vegan macaroni and cheese.

The business is owned by Audrey Reese and her daughters Daire and Amber Reese. Audrey Reese owned and operated a small sandwich deli about 20 years ago. They relocated to Marion from Charlotte as a way to get out of the big city and live more simply in the mountains.

Marion realtor Rhonda Silver is one of the biggest fans of Reese’s Delectables. Here she is sitting in one of the cozy seating areas in the back of the eatery.

“Here we focus more on smoothies, freshly squeezed juices and more nutritional items,” she said.

With their new eatery, the Reeses feel like they are providing something a little different for downtown Marion.

“We offer smoothies that are made with real fruit and no artificial flavoring,” said Daire Reese. “We also want to offer more options for dietary needs, that includes people who have an intolerance to dairy products. We cater to gluten-free and dairy-free products.”

The Reeses run their new eatery with help from four employees: Justin Irvin, Tinsley Wiseman, Tiffanie Bailey and Merrick Semple.

Reese’s Delectables and Nourishments is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We wanted to create nutritious items for people on the go so they could have something nutritious to grab and go for the active day,” said Audrey Reese.

Even before the grand opening, this new place has gotten some positive reaction from customers who have checked it out.

“Reese’s Delectables and Nourishment have the best smoothies and fresh juices and you have to pick up a sandwich/bowl or salad!!!! You will not be let down!” wrote Steven Kyndra Hames on Facebook.

“I cannot believe the support of this community,” said Audrey Reese.

Marion realtor Rhonda Silver is one of the biggest fans of Reese’s Delectables. She has posted photos of some of their foods on Facebook to let others know what is available there.

“Acai bowl is delicious!” Silver wrote on Facebook.

Reese’s Delectables serves up four different kinds of juices, five different types of smoothies and a variety of sandwiches and salads.

“Rhonda has been so pivotal in helping us get started,” said Audrey Reese. “She helped us find this place and helped us get started. She’s the best realtor in the county.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ReesesDelectables or call 828-559-0089.

