A popular outdoor Burke County adventure is set to return this August with more wet and wild thrills than ever before.

The Ohana Family Mud Run, which is held jointly by Alivecubed and The Rotary Club of Morganton, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Bennick Compound — a private moto cross facility at 5372 Roy McGalliard Ave. in Morganton.

Alex Garcia of Alivecubed said the two groups came together four years ago to help plan an event to raise funds to help the community, while also strengthening family bonds.

“We came together as we had mutual interests to lift the community,” he said. “Alivecubed had created some great events in the past, and The Rotary has so many great people serving both the club and the community, it was an easy match.”

Named “Ohana,” which is Hawai’ian for family, the word extends beyond biological lines to include work families, organizational families and friends. The untimed event is performed at each group’s comfort level and teams are encouraged to vie for prizes for best costumes. Throughout the event, participants help one another through a variety of muddy obstacles and finish the course as a team, a powerful way to bring each “family” closer while forging indelible memories, according to a press release from event organizers.

Now in its fourth year, Garcia said the event keeps adding new challenges and, of course, mud to the event. They will cap this year’s event at 2,000 participants.

“This year, we have new spinner medals, a beefed up dress-up contest, more food trucks, and an even muddier course,” he said. “We encourage all to sign up prior to July 15 to ensure a medal, and shirt. The last three years have sold out, so we encourage those (who) want to participate to sign up early.”

Funds from the fun-filled day of family and team building will go to support a variety of good causes throughout the Unifour area.

“This past year we donated over $24,000 from the 2022 event to local needs, these needs include backpack food/hygiene programs, kindness initiatives, student advancement, and overall welfare of the community programs,” Garcia said.

Some of the 2022 fund recipients included:

Burke County Public Schools STEPS Academy: Hearing and Vision Screening Equipment

Catawba Science Center: Little Scientist Program

Grace Episcopal Church: Hygiene Backpack Program

Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation: 500 Swaddle Kits for Postpartum Mothers

YMCA-Summer Afterschool Program: STEAM Kits/Activity Busses for 2 Summer Field Trip

Garcia said they will look for different ways to help the community with proceeds from the 2023 event.

“This year, we look to extend our reach into foster care programs and kindness projects,” he said. “There is also a nomination form to nominate families who may want to participate but could use a lift to enable participation, as well as a nomination form for needs to be met in the community at www.ohanamudder.com/sponsor.

Aside from helping to support good causes in the area, the event also offers the opportunity for families to make memories and enjoy a day of muddy fun.

“It’s such a fun event and I feel that it serves as an opportunity to laugh, to grow closer, and create memories,” Garcia said. “The combination of mud, giant sprinklers, lazy river, and overall great feel make this a super unique event. I’ve also seen it challenge families, uniting in team work to overcome challenges, which can serve as a catalyst for everyday life. My favorite part is seeing the joy on the kids faces when mom and dad get in the mud. It brings the kid out in everyone.

“I love the philanthropy but truly it is the event itself that holds the greatest intrinsic value. It’s a highly memorable event that holds value for many years to come. It’s one of those moments in life that families and friends can reminisce about decades to come.”

As the event has continued to grow since its inception, so has the need for volunteers and sponsors.

“It’s an undertaking. It takes over 80 volunteers to pull off the event,” Garcia said. “With 16 obstacles, registration, safety, parking, it truly takes a village. We have also been supported by West End Fire Department, and Burke County Rescue, taking our volunteer count to above 100. We couldn’t do this event without our volunteers.”

Individuals or groups currently are needed to volunteer their time manning the 16 obstacles, start, finish and water stations. Volunteers also have the important responsibility of guiding, cheering and encouraging the course participants, according to a news release from Ohana Mud Run. More than 100 volunteers are needed. Shifts are in two-hour increments starting at 8 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Kim Van Sickler at kimvansickler@gmail.com or 704-953-1560 to discuss options for their organization.

In addition to volunteers, event organizers also are seeking sponsors to support this growing and popular summer event that continues to bring notoriety to the area. Sponsorship levels range from $2,500 for Headline Sponsor to $250 for Muddy Sponsor. Each sponsorship level comes with its own perks including your company logo on participant T-shirts, tags in social media posts and free passes. This year’s Title Sponsor is SanStone Health and Rehab. To become a sponsor, visit www.ohanamudder.com/sponsor or contact Tyler Barnhardt at tyler.barnhardt@edwardjones.com for more information.

Contact Barnhardt for more information or go to the website at www.ohanamudder.com to register. The first wave for participants starts at 9 a.m. at the Bennick Compound.