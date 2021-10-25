New Domino’s Pizza for Marion coming to old Moondoggy’s site

The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaurant is under construction on N.C. 226 South across from Hardee’s.

Spencer Elliott, chief building official for the city of Marion, said to The McDowell News permits have been issued by the city for the old Moondoggy’s at 909 N. Main St. This building was most recently Advantage Powersports.

In recent weeks, workers have been busy remodeling the building and the parking lot.

“That is being converted to a Domino’s Pizza,” said Elliott. “It is early in the process and there have been setbacks, but work has begun.”

The McDowell News reached out to the corporate office of Domino’s Pizza in Ann Arbor, Mich. Danielle Bulger, spokesperson for the chain, said the new Domino’s in Marion will open for business in early 2022.

Marion previously had a Domino’s Pizza. That store was at the Marion City Square and it was in business from 1997 to 2011. Like many other Domino’s, it served customers by carryout or delivery.

The new Domino’s for Marion will be different. It will have indoor seating and a drive-thru.

