New Domino’s Pizza for Marion coming to old Moondoggy’s site

The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaurant is under construction on N.C. 226 South across from Hardee’s.
Spencer Elliott, chief building official for the city of Marion, said to The McDowell News permits have been issued by the city for the old Moondoggy’s at 909 N. Main St. This building was most recently Advantage Powersports.
In recent weeks, workers have been busy remodeling the building and the parking lot.
“That is being converted to a Domino’s Pizza,” said Elliott. “It is early in the process and there have been setbacks, but work has begun.”
The McDowell News reached out to the corporate office of Domino’s Pizza in Ann Arbor, Mich. Danielle Bulger, spokesperson for the chain, said the new Domino’s in Marion will open for business in early 2022.
Marion previously had a Domino’s Pizza. That store was at the Marion City Square and it was in business from 1997 to 2011. Like many other Domino’s, it served customers by carryout or delivery.
The new Domino’s for Marion will be different. It will have indoor seating and a drive-thru.
“It’ll feature Domino’s Pizza theater design, which is open concept and allows customers to see their pizza being made each step of the way,” said Bulger to The McDowell News. “The store will feature a drive-thru for carryout customers to pick up their orders, as well as indoor and outdoor seating for more than 40 people. It’ll also offer Domino’s Carside Delivery, which is a contactless carryout option for customers who would like the convenience of picking up their order without leaving their vehicle.”
She added many of their locations now feature indoor seating so that carryout customers can dine-in if they would like. It will have 35 employees.
“Domino’s in Marion will definitely look to hire for all positions the closer it gets to opening,” Bulger told The McDowell News.
Mack Patterson is the owner of the franchise.
At the same time, a new building is under construction on N.C. 226 South next to the Waffle House and across from Hardee’s. City officials said this building will be a new Burger King for Marion.
What is not clear is whether this will be a second Burger King for Marion or if the one on West Henderson Street is simply moving to a new location.
“As far as Burger King is concerned, I have no answer as to whether this is a second location or a move,” said Elliott.
The McDowell News reached out to the Burger King on West Henderson Street and an employee said the one on N.C. 226 South has nothing to do with them. The McDowell News has attempted to contact a spokesperson at the Burger King corporate office.