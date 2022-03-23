NC reports 40% increase in overdose deaths in 2020

• Progress is monitored on a data dashboard that tracks state, regional and county-level metrics and local actions.

• The Hope4NC helpline (1-855-587-3463), continues to assist those who need confidential emotional support, counseling referrals or connection to community resources.

In addition to overall increases in fatal and non-fatal overdoses, the burden of overdose has disproportionately worsened in some historically marginalized communities. The overall number of overdose deaths is still highest among non-Hispanic white people; however, when measured as a portion of population, American Indian/Indigenous people have the highest rate and the highest increase in deaths. Careful monitoring of these trends along with strategic partnerships with organizations and individuals from these historically marginalized populations are key in reducing these disparities.

Overdose deaths and emergency department visits had declined in 2018 and plateaued in 2019. The 2020 increases may in part be attributed to pandemic-related increases in alcohol consumption and substance use , and more U.S. adults reported anxiety or depression symptoms and seriously considering suicide than before the pandemic.

The increase in overdose deaths in recent years is driven by illicit opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl. In 2020, more than 70% of overdose deaths in the state likely involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl, often in combination with other substances. More than 60% of overdose deaths involve multiple substances, and the involvement of stimulants, like cocaine and methamphetamine, is increasing.