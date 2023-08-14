Last weekend, the McDowell County Country Music Roundup rolled into Marion and delighted audiences with the best in classic country sounds.

Now this week, the N.C. State Bluegrass Festival will take the stage under the pavilion at Camping World of Marion.

Award-winning national music festival promoter Evans Media Source will present this event, featuring the best of bluegrass at Camping World of Marion on Thursday, Aug. 17; Friday, Aug. 18; and Saturday, Aug. 19.

The festival will be headlined by such stars as the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage; The Malpass Brothers, Authentic Unlimited, Deeper Shade of Blue, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, Tim Graves & Farm Hands, Po’ Ramblin Boys, Nothin’ Fancy, Williamson Branch, Retro 78, Bandana Rhythm and Backline.

Of special interest for local residents will be an appearance by Ages Past. This group features McDowell County’s own Randy Gallion on bass, Barte Laney on fiddle, Tucker McCandless on guitar and Chad Day on banjo. Bluegrass fans from the Southeast will remember Ages Past from regional festivals throughout the 1990s, according to their website.

There will be live stage shows under the covered pavilion at Camping World’s Rally Park with family activities, food trucks and camping.

Camping World Rally Park is located at 1885 U.S. 70 West in Marion.

General admission tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $95 or $100 at the gate. The general admission tickets for an individual day are $45 in advance or $50 at the gate. Children ages 13-16 are $20 per day or $50 for three-day tickets with a parent. Children younger than 12 are free with a parent, according to a flier.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for the bluegrass festival.

This event draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park. There will be food vendors selling hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream and other foods. There are usually jewelry and craft vendors too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

For more information, visit www.EvansMediaSource.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. You can call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.

The schedule for the N.C. State Bluegrass Festival is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Noon — Retro 78

1 p.m. — Williamson Branch

2 p.m. — Po’ Ramblin Boys

3 p.m. — The Malpass Brothers

4 p.m. — Intermission

5:30 p.m. — Retro 78

6:30 p.m. — Williamson Branch

7:30 p.m. — Po’ Ramblin Boys

8:30 p.m. — The Malpass Brothers

Friday, Aug. 18

Noon — Deeper Shade of Blue

1 p.m. — Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

2 p.m. — Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

3 p.m. — Tim Graves & Farm Hands

4 p.m. — Intermission

5:30 p.m. — Deeper Shade of Blue

6:30 p.m. — Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

7:30 p.m. — Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

8:30 p.m. — Tim Graves & Farm Hands

Saturday, Aug. 19

Noon — Bandana Rhythm

12:45 p.m. — Ages Past

1:30 p.m. — Backline

2:30 p.m. — Nothin’ Fancy

3:30 p.m. — Authentic Unlimited

4:30 p.m. — Intermission

6 p.m. — Ages Past

7 p.m. — Backline

8 p.m. — Authentic Unlimited

9 p.m. — Nothin’ Fancy.

The lineup is subject to change without notice.