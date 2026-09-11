Featured Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Emergency Services names deputy director Mike Conley Sep 11, 2026 21 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County Emergency Services named Mitchell Ledford deputy director of EMS, effective Nov. 1.kAm{657@C5 H:== 368:? EC2?D:E:@?:?8 :?E@ E96 C@=6 :>>65:2E6=J 7@C 4@?E:?F:EJ @7 =6256CD9:A 2?5 @A6C2E:@?D 29625 @7 @77:4:2==J 2DDF>:?8 E96 A@D:E:@? :? }@G6>36C] {657@C5 92D DA6?E E96 A2DE 564256 D6CG:?8 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D[ 25G2?4:?8 E9C@F89 E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 2D 2 A2C2>65:4[ 7:6=5 EC2:?:?8 @77:46C[ D9:7E 42AE2:? @G6CD66:?8 q $9:7E[ 2?5[ >@DE C646?E=J[ t|$ @A6C2E:@?D >2?286C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 56A2CE>6?E]k^Am Mitchell Ledford PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm{657@C5 DE6AA65 :?E@ E96 t|$ @A6C2E:@?D >2?286C C@=6 7@==@H:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 2?5 92D 366? :?DECF>6?E2= :? =625:?8 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t|$ E9C@F89 E96 C64@G6CJ 2?5 EC2?D:E:@? 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Here's the schedule Hungry bear keeps trying to force its way into homes in NC neighborhood, state says Nonprofit to build two new homes for Hurricane Helene survivors in McDowell County Lake Lure business gets slight eviction reprieve as judge leaves open combining suits Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime kAmpD 56AFEJ 5:C64E@C @7 t|$[ {657@C5 H:== AC@G:56 =6256CD9:A 2?5 @G6CD:89E 7@C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t|$ H9:=6 H@C<:?8 2=@?8D:56 =6256CD9:A 24C@DD |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D E@ DFAA@CE E96 56A2CE>6?E’D 6>A=@J66D[ @A6C2E:@?D[ 2?5 4@?E:?F65 8C@HE9] {657@C5 D92C65 9:D 8C2E:EF56 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ 2?5 9:D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 A6@A=6 @7 E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm“x 2> ECF=J 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6 2D 56AFEJ 5:C64E@C @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D[” {657@C5 D2:5] “%9:D @C82?:K2E:@? 92D 366? 2 D:8?:7:42?E A2CE @7 >J =:76 7@C E96 A2DE `` J62CD[ 2?5 :E >62?D 2 8C62E 562= E@ >6 E@ 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6 :? 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Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Wildflowers flattened at Burke County I-40 exit, Highway Patrol investigating NCDOT said it also will file a state property incident report with the State Bureau of Investigation. 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