Top Story Spotlight Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County Mike Conley Sep 9, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Forest City man has been charged in McDowell County with shooting into an occupied vehicle.kAmz6:E9 |:55=6E@?[ be[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 5:D492C8:?8 2 H62A@? :?E@ 2? @44FA:65 G69:4=6]k^Am Middleton PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm~? $2EFC52J[ pF8] ah[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFE:6D C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6D:56?46 :? E96 (6DE |2C:@? 2C62 :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 D9@@E:?8] %96 42==6C D2:5 96C 3@J7C:6?5 D9@E @FE 96C 324< H:?5D9:6=5 H96? D96 H2D AF==:?8 @FE @7 96C 5C:G6H2J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAms6AFE:6D DA@<6 H:E9 |:55=6E@? 2?5 ?6:893@CD 23@FE E96 :?4:56?E[ E96? H6?E E@ 2 ?62C3J 3FD:?6DD H96C6 E96 G:4E:> 925 5C:G6? E96 42C E@ H@C<] s6AFE:6D D2H E92E E96 324< H:?5@H @7 E96 42C 925 366? D9@E @FE[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says Wildflowers flattened at Burke County I-40 exit, Highway Patrol investigating Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime McDowell County animal advocate says well-known cat who lived along greenway missing McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec Nonprofit to build two new homes for Hurricane Helene survivors in McDowell County Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings Morganton Festival is this weekend with fun, food, games, music. Here's the schedule 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Lake Lure business gets slight eviction reprieve as judge leaves open combining suits Interstate 40 repairs now cost $2.8B, up from initial estimate. Here's why kAm|:55=6E@? H2D 2CC6DE65 2?5 C646:G65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 S`__[___]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River He was found sitting in a chair by the river with two firearms and an empty liquor bottle. Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says A man stabbed outside a Food Lion went on the offensive to protect his wife, using his vehicle to run down a knife-wielding man, according to … Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Both men received secured bonds of $40,000. Winston-Salem teen charged in deadly San Diego mosque mass shooting Sarah Lindsey Santiago will be tried as an adult for what authorities say was her role in attempting to broadcast the attack at the Islamic Ce… Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says A purse, an iPad Pro, medication bag, wallet and Apple AirPods were reportedly stolen from a vehicle. Watch Now: Related Video Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to step down Thieves Steal Renoir Paintings Worth €9 Million From French Museum. Thieves Steal Renoir Paintings Worth €9 Million From French Museum. Trump Promotes Idea Of Renaming New Mexico 'New America' Trump Promotes Idea Of Renaming New Mexico 'New America' France: MOTION GRAPHIC - At least 4 paintings stolen from Renoir museum in southern France. France: MOTION GRAPHIC - At least 4 paintings stolen from Renoir museum in southern France. Recommended for you