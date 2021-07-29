Myth and Memory: Author to hold book-signing event on Sunday

The book also focuses on the important role of faith played in her family. They were Greek Protestants rather than Greek Orthodox, which is the faith most commonly associated with the country.

As a teen, she learned English and was taught by young Americans who inspired her to continue her education in the United States. She received a scholarship offer to study at Mars Hill College in Madison County. She was only 16 years old. The scholarship was for music but soon she fell in love with English poetry and decided to focus on literature. She started writing early but it took years to perfect her writing style in English and to feel the rhythm of the language, according to her website.

She later married an American man who was in the Army. Together, they traveled around the world and eventually settled in North Carolina.

On Sunday, she will participate in the 10 a.m. worship service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion. At 11 a.m., the church will have a coffee hour in the Parish Hall. There, Whitley will hold a discussion of her book and sign copies.