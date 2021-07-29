Myth and Memory: Author to hold book-signing event on Sunday

An author who lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece has published a new book about that lesser known chapter of World War II.
Katerina Katsarka Whitley is the writer of “Myth and Memory: My Childhood in WWII Greece.” She will hold a discussion about her latest work and sign copies at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion on Sunday, Aug. 1.
A resident of Boone, Whitley has worked as a communications instructor at Appalachian State University and as a church journalist at both the diocesan and national/international levels for 20 years. She has served as an editor of two church newspapers and wrote freelance articles. For the past two decades, she has concentrated on writing her books, according to her website.
Whitley now has eight books in circulation. Her first five books consisted of dramatic retellings of Biblical characters and stories. She’s written a Greek cookbook and a novel about St. Paul in Corinth.
For her latest book, she drew inspiration from her childhood experiences during the wartime occupation of her native country.
“My hometown in Greece is Thessaloniki, which is the second largest city in the country,” she said to The McDowell News. “One of the unique aspects of ‘Myth and Memory: My Childhood in WWII Greece,’ is that it focuses on life in Thessaloniki. Most of the extant books about the war focus only on life in Athens.”
Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece and is considered to be the country’s cultural capital. But often, Athens gets more attention from historians and tourists alike. In her book, Whitley sheds light on a chapter of World War II history that has not received much notice and what daily life was like in the early 1940s in Greece.
“The reason I wrote it is because most of the educated world doesn’t know about the role Greece played in World War II, the resistance and the sufferings of the Greek people,” she said to The McDowell News. “When the Germans came, the water was taken from the people and everything that the land produced was used for the troops or sent back to Germany. My colleagues at the university had no idea what the Greeks went through.”
During that time, there was a terrible famine in Greece. Whitley’s mother died of tuberculosis as a result of the war. She was only 36. Her father survived the experience and lived to be 84. Whitley had a brother and two sisters.
The cover of the book “Myth and Memory: My Childhood in WWII Greece” has a photo of a young Katerina Katsarka Whitley with her younger sister and her father.
“It is a double story, the story of a country and the story of a family,” she said to The McDowell News.
The book also focuses on the important role of faith played in her family. They were Greek Protestants rather than Greek Orthodox, which is the faith most commonly associated with the country.
As a teen, she learned English and was taught by young Americans who inspired her to continue her education in the United States. She received a scholarship offer to study at Mars Hill College in Madison County. She was only 16 years old. The scholarship was for music but soon she fell in love with English poetry and decided to focus on literature. She started writing early but it took years to perfect her writing style in English and to feel the rhythm of the language, according to her website.
She later married an American man who was in the Army. Together, they traveled around the world and eventually settled in North Carolina.
On Sunday, she will participate in the 10 a.m. worship service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion. At 11 a.m., the church will have a coffee hour in the Parish Hall. There, Whitley will hold a discussion of her book and sign copies.
“I cannot write about violence as easily as other writers do,” she has stated previously. “I am not interested in the darkest recesses of the human psyche. I long for what is good and whole, even though I am quite aware of the darkness. Jesus expects us to be the light of the world, and I try to remember this—always. Writing for me is a response to the Light.”