McDowell Mission Ministries gets $180,000 grant

With help from an $180,000 grant, McDowell Mission Ministries will hire a new development director and renovate the buildings that provide services for the local homeless.

McDowell Mission Ministries is one of six non-profits in western North Carolina that will receive $1,078,950 over a three-year period from the Melvin R. Lane Fund of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC). The program supports human service organizations in improving operations, increasing capacity, and becoming more collaborative and sustainable to better the lives of western North Carolina’s citizens, according to a news release.

McDowell Mission Ministries will get $180,000 over three years to “hire a development director, improve board governance, and implement a strategic plan to improve organizational capacity and management.”

These three-year grants are made possible through a trust, created by Melvin and Georgianna Lane, longtime residents of Henderson County. Lyn Fozzard, daughter of Melvin R. Lane, created the Melvin R. Lane Fund at CFWNC in 2000. Her son, Peter Fozzard, oversees the Fund and manages it with his brother, Richard, wife Libby and members of the Lane Advisory Board. The Lane Fund grant program builds capacity and improves operations so that human service nonprofits can help more people, according to the news release.

Arwen March, the executive director of McDowell Mission Ministries, said the $180,000 grant and other funds will help the local homeless shelter expand and improve its services.

“This grant is part of an overall capacity building/long-term sustainability plan that McDowell Mission Ministries has been working to put into place for over a year now,” said March to The McDowell News. “We also have capacity building funds from Dogwood Health Trust that are being used in the capacity building/sustainability plan as well.”

March added the Melvin R. Lane grant money will go specifically to “build the capacity of McDowell Mission Ministries, helping to develop long-term organizational sustainability to ensure that those experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder in McDowell County have the support they need to improve their circumstances and build better lives.”

“This includes a full-time development position that will be responsible for grant-writing, fund-raising, donor development, and planned giving,” said March.

This also includes training for the Mission’s board of directors, which is the “board governance” part. The training will help board members better understand their roles, better support Mission staff, and more effectively make governance decisions on behalf of the organization.

Also included in the plan, and funded by Dogwood Health Trust, is the renovation of the facility located at 800 State St. (former thrift store) which is currently being used as the overnight shelter. It will soon be a 26-bed, six-room family (non-congregate) shelter. The overnight shelter will still be part of the facility but during the day, the space will serve as street outreach which will allow those experiencing unsheltered homelessness to wash clothes, bathe and use the bathroom.

Additionally, the plan contains funds to make repairs to both the men's shelter (804 State Street), and the women's shelter on 124 Fleming Ave., according to March.

“We are so excited about these expansions of our capacity here in Marion for people experiencing homelessness,” said March to The McDowell News. “We look forward to a long and sustainable future here in McDowell County.”

Last month, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to take away the county funding for McDowell Mission Ministries and spread it to other organizations as part of their action to adopt the budget for 2022-2023. The local homeless shelter was one of the many organizations and groups that receive county funding. Previously, McDowell Mission Ministries got $17,500 a year from the county.

The county officials took this action after hearing concerns from Commissioner Chris Allison about McDowell Mission Ministries possibly changing its name and its bylaws being rewritten by people from Burke County and with no input from people from McDowell. The new board for the local homeless shelter would have seven members from McDowell and six from Burke, Allison told the other commissioners last month.

Allison said last month he had no problem helping Burke care for its homeless population but his priority is to care for McDowell’s homeless population.