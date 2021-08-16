McDowell man faces federal charges following an investigation into drugs and guns in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE — A McDowell County man is among those snared in a sweeping investigation into drugs and guns in western North Carolina, federal officials said Monday.

Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said a multi-agency investigation into methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearm possession in western North Carolina has led to federal drug and gun charges filed against 25 individuals.

Justin Caroll “Baby Face” Gibson, 28, of McDowell County, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

On Sunday, teams of federal, state and local law enforcement arrested 19 of those charged. Two additional defendants currently in state custody will be transferred to federal custody to face their charges. Four defendants had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.