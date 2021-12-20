McDowell High NJROTC earns first place in rifle competition

This competition was unique because it was a 60-shot standing position only match. Marksmanship air rifle competitions normally include prone, standing and kneeling positions. Out of the three rifle positions; the standing position requires the most focus, endurance and ability to shoot accurately. The team’s highest shooter for this match was Escalera with a score of 508. Escalera is new to the team this year as a freshman and is certainly proving his value to the team, said NJROTC naval science instructor Jeff McClure.