McDowell High NJROTC earns first place in rifle competition

The McDowell High NJROTC Marksmanship Team recently traveled to Volunteer High School in Tennessee and achieved first place in the annual Reindeer Games Rifle Competition.
The cadets who participated in the match were Anthony Escalera, Cole Cook, Calvin Jones, Summer Wyatt, Joseph Cornejo and Daniel Bell.
This competition was unique because it was a 60-shot standing position only match. Marksmanship air rifle competitions normally include prone, standing and kneeling positions. Out of the three rifle positions; the standing position requires the most focus, endurance and ability to shoot accurately. The team’s highest shooter for this match was Escalera with a score of 508. Escalera is new to the team this year as a freshman and is certainly proving his value to the team, said NJROTC naval science instructor Jeff McClure.
After the main match, a bonus round called the Hero Shot was held. The Hero Shot round gives the competitors eight seconds to fire a single shot with the chance to win a frozen turkey.
Owen Cook won a turkey and the team celebrated his victory saying: “When food is on the line, we are in our prime.”