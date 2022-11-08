McDowell County Board of Education offers drama in local election results. Here's a look at the races.

Based on unofficial results, the McDowell County Board of Education appears to have gained three new members in the 2022 election. But the makeup of the board could depend on one contested seat where only six votes separated the challengers.

In the Marion district, Angela Allen-Helms handily defeated incumbent Greg Barksdale by 1,393 votes or 55.02% to 44.72%.

The open Pleasant Gardens District seat was also on the ballot, and the race was as close as they come.

Kevin Price and Eddie Shuford were the two candidates for this seat. Shuford got 6,547 votes or 49.89% while Price got 6,541 votes or 49.84%. That is a difference of just six votes. The McDowell News will follow up with election officials on Thursday to find out about a recount.

In addition, Tony Brown and David Walker were re-elected to another term as McDowell County Commissioners and former Commissioner Lynn Greene will be returning to the board.

Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Buchanan won another term by defeating Randy Branton, an unaffiliated candidate. And McDowell voters made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives, the N.C. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tuesday evening, the unofficial results were announced by both the McDowell County Board of Elections and the state Board of Elections.

In the Board of Education race, Terry Frank, Lisa Morgan and Michelle Price were all vying for the Glenwood District Seat on the Board of Education. Frank, the incumbent, was the leader with 6,027 votes or 43.88% while challenger Morgan finished second with 4,414 votes or 32.13%. Price finished last with 3,281 votes or 23.74%.

For the Nebo District seat, Chuck Abernathy and Shannon Brackett were the two candidates listed on the ballot. However, Brackett said previously to The McDowell News she was no longer seeking election to the Board of Education. Abernathy, who is a former county manager and the county’s economic development director, was easily elected to the Nebo District seat with 8,557 votes or 62.13%. Even though she stated she would not seek the office, Brackett still garnered 5,179 votes or 37.60%.

In the race for the McDowell County Commission, former Commissioner Lynn Greene was the top vote-getter with 10,998 votes or 29.84%. Chairman Tony Brown got 10,678 votes or 28.98%. Vice Chairman David Walker got 10,607 votes or 28.78%. All of the winners are Republicans. Democratic challenger Phillip Price got just 4,568 votes or 12.40%.

That means the McDowell Board of Commissioners will remain an all-Republican body just as it has been for more than 20 years'

In the race for sheriff of McDowell, Ricky Buchanan, also a Republican, easily won another term with 12,099 votes or 78.13%. Randy Branton, the unaffiliated challenger, received 3,387 votes or 21.87%.

The McDowell Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors was a non-partisan race in the general election. Daniel Rowe and Neil Brackett were the two seeking election and both were voted in. Brackett got 9,982 votes or 57.32% and Rowe got 7,269 votes or 41.74%.

Voters in McDowell County also made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives. Republican Dudley Greene was easily re-elected to the 85th District seat. He defeated Democratic challenger Robert Cordle. The 85th District seat covers Avery, Mitchell and most of McDowell. Both Greene and Cordle are from Marion.

Voters in McDowell gave Greene 10,411 votes or 76.49% while Cordle received just 3,200 votes or 23.51% here. Districtwide, the results were Greene (26,477 votes or 74.84%) and Cordle (8,995 votes or 25.36%).

Starting in 2023, the Glenwood and Dysartsville precincts will be in the 113th District, which also covers all of Polk County as well as parts of Henderson and Rutherford. Republican Jake Johnson was unopposed for this seat and he got 27,175 votes across the district.

All of McDowell County will be in the 46th District in the N.C. Senate. Starting in 2023, the district will cover all of Burke and McDowell counties and a part of Buncombe.

In the race for this seat, Republican incumbent Warren Daniel of Morganton easily won election over Democrat Billy Martin of Marion. Districtwide, Daniel got 47,520 votes or 60.40% and Martin received 31,158 votes or 39.60%. Even though he is a long-time Marion City Council member and community leader, Martin got only 4,503 votes or 28.26% in his home county. Instead, McDowell voters supported Daniel with 11,429 votes or 71.74%.

In the race for the clerk of Superior Court, Republican incumbent Melissa Adams ran unopposed and got 13,299 votes. Likewise, District Attorney, Republican incumbent Ted Bell faced no formal opposition and earned 30,886 votes. District Court Judge Ellen Shelley didn’t face an opponent and got 31,591 votes. Also District Court Judge Michelle McEntire got 31,829 votes and she didn’t face opposition. Those races were previously decided in the local Republican primary and they faced no Democratic opposition. But their names were still on the ballot for the general election.

Another political contest that attracted local interest was the race for the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Chuck Edwards had no trouble carrying McDowell County with 11,902 votes or 74.41% of the local vote. His Democratic opponent Jasmine Beach-Ferrara only got 3,846 votes or 24.05% in McDowell.

Likewise in the race for the U.S. Senate, McDowell voters also gave their strong support for Republican Ted Budd, who was seeking his first term as a U.S. senator. Budd got 11,730 votes or 73.26% in McDowell while his Democratic challenger Cheri Beasley got only 3,869 votes or 24.16% here.