A Marion man found partially clothed in a home was charged with possession of illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, June 20, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Vein Mountain Road for a report of a suspicious person trespassing.

Upon arrival, deputies located 30-year-old Joshua Lane Wilson who was clothed only in his underwear. He was detained and a search of his clothing, found on the ground of the victim’s property, turned up methamphetamine and cocaine, according to a MCSO news release.

Deputy Jon Carter charged Wilson with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and second-degree trespassing. Wilson was issued a $20,000 secured bond, according to the news release.