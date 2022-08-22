Marion is a stop on Capitol Christmas Tree Tour. North Carolina to Washington, D.C. Nov. 5-18

The National Forests in North Carolina and nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, along with presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, have announced the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour dates.

And downtown Marion will be one of the stops.

The tree’s journey from the Pisgah National Forest to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 5, and, over the course of two weeks, make 14 stops in local communities from the mountains to the sea across North Carolina, plus two stops in Virginia.

Local communities will welcome the 78-foot tall Red Spruce at parks, plazas, schools, memorials, main streets, and more. Well-wishers will have a chance to sign the banners on the truck's sides, learn more about their national forests, shop for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree merchandise, and more. Beginning Nov. 5, the tree’s journey can be tracked in real-time online at capitoltreetracker.com, hosted by Spireon, Inc. Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy. The schedule of events includes:

Saturday, Nov. 5

3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Western North Carolina Agricultural Center (9237, 761 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher, NC 28732)

Sunday, Nov. 6

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Cherokee County Courthouse (75 Peachtree St, Murphy, NC 28906)

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Oconaluftee Island Park Event Site (181 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC 28719)

Monday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pisgah Forest Ranger Station & Visitor Center (1600 Pisgah Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768)

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Marion Main Street (Between Court Street and Fort Street, Marion, NC 28752)

Tuesday, Nov. 8

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Avery County Courthouse (200 Montezuma St, Newland, NC 28657)

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Watauga High School (300 Go Pioneers Dr, Boone, NC 28607)

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Downtown Newton (33 East A Street, Newton, NC 28658)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Veteran’s Memorial Park (691 W. Lebanon St. Mount Airy, NC 27030)

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Troy Town Hall (315 N Main St, Troy, NC 27371)

Thursday, Nov. 10

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. North Carolina Zoo (4401 Zoo Pkwy, Asheboro, NC 27205)

Friday, Nov. 11

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. North Carolina Veteran's Home (2150 Hull Rd, Kinston, NC 28504)

Saturday, Nov. 12

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Union Point Park (210 E Front St, New Bern, NC 28560)

Sunday, Nov. 13

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site (1500 Fort Raleigh Road, Manteo, NC 27954)

Monday, Nov. 14

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Suffolk Visitors Center (524 North Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

84 Lumber, North Chesterfield, VA (Details to be announced)

Thursday, Nov. 17

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Joint Base Andrews (Base only)

Friday, Nov. 18

Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building

*Subject to change. Monitor the website at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com/calendar for updates.

The tree’s journey is possible with the generous support of presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, along with Kenworth Truck Company, Hardy Brothers Trucking, Hale Trailer, Spireon, Inc., North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Dover Crane, Verizon, Western North Carolina Agriculture Center, Society of American Foresters, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Truckload Carriers Association, AHF Products, Bruce ®, Armstrong and Robbins Flooring, Pilot Flying J, FIND Outdoors, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Bartlett Tree Company, National Forest Foundation, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Cultivated Cocktails, and Vesmir.

The top priority is the safety of tour staff, event attendees, and the tree; local public health guidelines will be followed. We ask the public to be aware of the large truck’s substantial blind spots, wide turns, and longer stopping distances on our roads so we can all arrive safely.

Follow along online at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of our 154 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners, including non-profit Choose Outdoors, cash and in-kind contributions from large and small companies, and volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2022 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, please visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.