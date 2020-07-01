Marion City Council adopts 2020-2021 budget

At the Tuesday meeting, the Marion City Council adopted the $11.9 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The city of Marion’s property tax rate will stay at 51 cents per $100 valuation, where it has remained for more than 50 years.
As they have with previous meetings, the City Council conducted business in a different way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials and the public practiced social distancing and all persons at the meeting wore face masks.
Similar to McDowell County, the city of Marion’s budget was presented later than usual. City officials have been cautious about preparing the budget because of the uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation and the resulting economic impact. The city’s plan for 2020-2021 is $11,979,413 and this represents a decrease of .03% from the 2019-2020 budget.
As required by state law, the City Council held a public hearing about the 2020-2021 plan. No one from the public spoke during the hearing.
City Manager Bob Boyette said previously that the city has no plans to expand or reduce staff size in the new fiscal year, which started Wednesday. He said that a decision on cost of living increases would be decided later on in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, because of the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Mayor Steve Little said he and other city officials hope they can give their employees a “well deserved modest increase.”
Although there is no tax rate increase, the adopted 2020-2021 budget calls for a 5% increase in water and sewer rates and a $1 increase in the city’s monthly residential garbage fee, which took effect Wednesday. The average inside water and sewer customer using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of about $2.60 per month on their water and sewer bill. There will be no change in commercial garbage fees.
The 2020-2021 plan assumes a decrease in sales tax revenues over the original 2019-2020 budget, because of the projected COVID-19 pandemic related reductions in retail sales and impacts on the local economy.
The City Council also held a public hearing about the annexation of the old Gibbs Motel property on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. The old motel has been demolished and the 1.74-acre property will soon become the site for an apartment complex with around 30 to 36 units, according to Planning Director Heather Cotton.
Boyette said this new apartment complex will be “a great location and a wonderful opportunity to redevelop that very visible location.” C&W Foothills Investments Property is the company behind the new housing complex.
After hearing no comments from the public, council approved the annexation. A zoning for this property will be determined at the regular July meeting.
In another matter related to housing in Marion, Boyette said he and other officials have met with representatives of the Dogwood Trust and the Gateway Wellness Foundation. These philanthropic organizations are committed to partnering with local leaders in the area of providing housing for people who work here but can’t find a home here as well as senior citizen housing.
In other matters, the City Council approved new fees and rates for 2020-2021, effective Wednesday, July 1.
The fee for zoning review of new developments went from $25 to $50. The fee for Historic Preservation Commission review applications went from $50 to $100. A fee for site plans and plans review was added. There are slight increases in permit fees for various classifications of development, based on comparisons with surrounding cities. Under the new fee schedule, the city of Marion’s permit fees for residential and commercial development will remain below that of Morganton and Black Mountain. The city is adding inspection fees for concrete slabs, retaining walls, mechanical equipment changeouts and after hours/weekend inspections, consistent with surrounding cities.
The city of Marion is adding a fee of $40 per square foot in lieu of sidewalk construction at a commercial development. Under the city’s code, commercial development in Marion must either construct a sidewalk in front of the developed property consistent with city specifications or pay a fee in lieu of construction.
In addition, the fee and rate schedule increases the administrative charge for bulk water sales, establishes a deposit for the use of the city’s fire hydrant meter assembly for bulk water sales and increases the administrative charge for curb cuts, driveway repairs and driveway installations.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
Adopted a resolution to authorize the city to enter into an installment purchase agreement with U.S. Bancorp to finance $457,000 of vehicles and equipment to be purchased in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, at an interest rate of 1.426% for a term of 59 months.
Adopted amendments to the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan to add additional information regarding dam safety. This change will allow for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application to pay for design and eventual construction work at the Lady Marian Dam, behind Westwood Chateau condominiums. The lake behind Westwood Chateau has been drained, but the goal of the owners of the dam is to undertake further work to eliminate the dam, according to Boyette.
Talked about the renewal of leases with WLOS-TV and UNC-TV for television towers on city property on Mount Ida. Council members said they want to enter into new 10-year leases with both stations. The City Council will have further discussion about the amount to be charged at an upcoming meeting.
Appointed David Heft to the Tree Board and Jacque Gouge Mentink to the ABC Board.
