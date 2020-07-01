Marion City Council adopts 2020-2021 budget

Although there is no tax rate increase, the adopted 2020-2021 budget calls for a 5% increase in water and sewer rates and a $1 increase in the city’s monthly residential garbage fee, which took effect Wednesday. The average inside water and sewer customer using 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase of about $2.60 per month on their water and sewer bill. There will be no change in commercial garbage fees.

The 2020-2021 plan assumes a decrease in sales tax revenues over the original 2019-2020 budget, because of the projected COVID-19 pandemic related reductions in retail sales and impacts on the local economy.

The City Council also held a public hearing about the annexation of the old Gibbs Motel property on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. The old motel has been demolished and the 1.74-acre property will soon become the site for an apartment complex with around 30 to 36 units, according to Planning Director Heather Cotton.

Boyette said this new apartment complex will be “a great location and a wonderful opportunity to redevelop that very visible location.” C&W Foothills Investments Property is the company behind the new housing complex.

After hearing no comments from the public, council approved the annexation. A zoning for this property will be determined at the regular July meeting.