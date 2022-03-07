Latest report shows COVID-19 numbers down in McDowell

COVID-19 numbers in McDowell continued their downward trend over the weekend.
The McDowell County Health Department said on Monday just eight additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday.
At the time of Monday’s report, there were 82 individuals in quarantine, 12,706 out of quarantine and 171 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.0%.
Foothills Health District has transitioned back to twice weekly press releases which are sent on Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day, Monday through Friday.
Since December 2020, the McDowell County Vaccine Center has been answering calls for citizens. This was a joint effort between McDowell County Emergency Management and the McDowell County Health Department to ensure that all citizens had access to COVID-19 Vaccine appointments in an equitable manner.
At the present time, call volume into the Vaccine Center has declined significantly. The McDowell County Health Department has opened a phone line to continue providing public information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing or exposure guidance.
For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811, ext. 363.
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
The McDowell County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday-Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811, ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 25,080 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)
Second doses: 23,618 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
Booster doses: 9,839
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 26 staff members and five residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 26 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.
Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 22 residents have tested positive.
Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 41 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents have tested positive.
Lake James Lodge: a total of seven staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
McDowell House: a total of three staff members and one resident has tested positive.