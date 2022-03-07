Latest report shows COVID-19 numbers down in McDowell

COVID-19 numbers in McDowell continued their downward trend over the weekend.

The McDowell County Health Department said on Monday just eight additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday.

At the time of Monday’s report, there were 82 individuals in quarantine, 12,706 out of quarantine and 171 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.0%.

Foothills Health District has transitioned back to twice weekly press releases which are sent on Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day, Monday through Friday.

Since December 2020, the McDowell County Vaccine Center has been answering calls for citizens. This was a joint effort between McDowell County Emergency Management and the McDowell County Health Department to ensure that all citizens had access to COVID-19 Vaccine appointments in an equitable manner.

At the present time, call volume into the Vaccine Center has declined significantly. The McDowell County Health Department has opened a phone line to continue providing public information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing or exposure guidance.