On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will consider taking action on some water and sewer projects.
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In total, Medford devoted more than 50 years of her life to McDowell County Schools.
The plan includes a 5% increase in the water rates and a 5% increase in the sewer rates.
“We do absolutely the best we can with the resources that we have,” Brown said.
Check out this list to see where you can swim on Memorial Day in surrounding areas.
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