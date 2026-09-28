Top Story Spotlight Marion City Council to hold special meeting about Baldwin Avenue sidewalk Mike Conley Sep 28, 2026 Sep 28, 2026 Updated 1 min ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A project to improve the sidewalk along Baldwin Avenue in the East Marion community will be discussed during a special meeting of the Marion City Council.kAmr:EJ @7 |2C:@? @77:4:2=D H:== >66E @? %F6D52J[ $6AE] ah[ 2E e A]>] 2E r=:?497:6=5 q2AE:DE r9FC49’D 76==@HD9:A 92==[ =@42E65 2E ``d_ t] r@FCE $E] :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%9:D H:== 36 2 AF3=:4 :?7@C>2E:@? >66E:?8 C682C5:?8 E96 AC@A@D65 q2=5H:? pG6?F6 D:56H2=< AC@;64E[ C646:G6 2? FA52E6 @? E96 AC@;64E 56D:8? 2?5 962C AF3=:4 BF6DE:@?D 2?5 7665324< C682C5:?8 E96 AC@A@D65 :>AC@G6>6?ED[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2? 2??@F?46>6?E 7C@> E96 4:EJ]k^Am kAm%96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@?[ :? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 4@?DF=E:?8 2?5 56D:8?:?8 7:C> z:>=6J\w@C? 2?5 pDD@4:2E6D x?4] 2?5 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@?[ 2C6 4FCC6?E=J 56D:8?:?8 E96 q2=5H:? pG6?F6 D:56H2=< AC@;64E]k^Am People are also reading… Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury Environmental association says federal rule change threatens Lake James watershed Campaign saves Asheville bear 'Dolly' from death. Here's what to know Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday End of an era: NC DMV eliminates stickers, routine paper registration on Oct. 1. Here's why Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams release rosters, two Hickory-area players made the cut Maymead lawsuit: Consultant used alias to rally opposition to NC asphalt plant Historic Carson House to honor patriots who fought at Kings Mountain Sunday The plan will cover approximately 2,400 linear feet of sidewalk and curb and gutter along Baldwin Avenue from Perry Street to U.S. 70 East or East Court Street. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm%96 A=2? H:== 4@G6C 2AAC@I:>2E6=J a[c__ =:?62C 766E @7 D:56H2=< 2?5 4FC3 2?5 8FEE6C 2=@?8 q2=5H:? pG6?F6 7C@> !6CCJ $EC66E E@ &]$] f_ t2DE @C t2DE r@FCE $EC66E] }6H 4FC3 C2>AD H:== 36 :?DE2==65 2E 6249 D:56 DEC66E 2=@?8 H:E9 C6BF:C65 D:8?2= >@5:7:42E:@?D 2E E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 q2=5H:? pG6?F6 2?5 &]$] f_[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 2??@F?46>6?E]k^Am kAm“!=62D6 >2C< J@FC 42=6?52CD 7@C 2 AF3=:4 >66E:?8 D4965F=65 $6AE] ah[ a_ae[” C625D E96 2??@F?46>6?E] “*@FC AC6D6?46 2?5 24E:G6 6?8286>6?E 2C6 G:E2= :? D92A:?8 E9:D AC@;64E 7@C E96 36?67:E @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular End of an era: NC DMV eliminates stickers, routine paper registration on Oct. 1. Here's why The change will save the DMV an estimated $4.8 million a year. Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule "The geotechnical engineer has advised that the contractor will need to remove approximately 12 inches of the existing soil and replace it wit… McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly “We can make together basically a program and a courthouse and a building and a program that is the envy of everyone in the state,” Martelle s… Marion task force makes recommendations to help address homelessness An increased police presence on Main Street, a low barrier shelter, an adult recovery court and more affordable housing are some of the recomm… What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Here's where the project stands and how long construction will take. 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