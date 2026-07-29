Spotlight State Board of Elections warns about group attempting to register voters in NC Mike Conley Jul 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Carolina State Board of Elections has received complaints from county boards of elections and residents about a recent mailing from a group attempting to register voters in North Carolina.kAm%96 8C@FA[ #625J E@ #68:DE6C x?4][ D6?E >2:=:?8D E@ 2? F?<?@H? ?F>36C @7 4:E:K6?D H:E9 2? @FE52E65 G@E6C C68:DEC2E:@? 2AA=:42E:@? H9:49 :?4=F56D 7@FC A@=:E:42= A2CE:6D E92E 2C6 ?@ =@?86C C64@8?:K65 :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] x? a_ae[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2’D C64@8?:K65 A@=:E:42= A2CE:6D 2C6 E96 s6>@4C2E:4[ vC66?[ {:36CE2C:2? 2?5 #6AF3=:42? 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What is the future of the Old Fort property? North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs UNC AD reveals what was behind decision to fire Hubert Davis How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Atrium pushes back after State Health Plan leaves healthcare network out of Tier 1 McDowell High basketball player caps season at state East-West All-Star game U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting HCA Healthcare, Mission monitor reports potential non-compliance for 3rd straight year McDowell County working to address teen suicide Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature You might get an insurance lapse letter from the NC DMV. 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J@FC 4@F?EJ 5FC:?8 E96 62C=J G@E:?8 A6C:@5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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