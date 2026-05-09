Spotlight McDowell County Board of Commissioners to meet Monday Mike Conley May 9, 2026 May 9, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear a report about the state of McDowell Technical Community College and an update about the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== >66E 2E d A]>] |@?52J 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 @77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C 23@FE 2? p>6C:42 ad_ 2H2C5 7C@> r@@C5:?2E@C |252=J? #@3:?D@?]k^AmkAm%C24J w2J6D H:E9 '2J2 w62=E9 H:== 8:G6 2? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends “After over three decades in law enforcement, I have made the decision to retire and enjoy more time with my family, the outdoors and hopefull… Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Edwards has denied the claims and has suggested they are "designed to impact" his 2026 reelection campaign. McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort “Expanding McDowell Express into Old Fort is an exciting step forward in improving mobility across our county,” said Transit Director Jason Ho… FEMA provides $1.4 million to rebuild from Old Fort’s Hurricane Helene damage When Helene hit Old Fort, the town’s south maintenance shop building and 17 vehicles were severely damaged. Watch Now: Related Video UFO Files BREAKING: U.S Govt Releases Decades Old Declassified Files; Aliens Really Visited Earth? 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