Spotlight Democratic candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House visit McDowell County on Monday Mike Conley Aug 18, 2026 Aug 18, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jamie Ager, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 11, made two stops in McDowell County on Monday.kAmp86C 3682? 9:D G:D:E H:E9 =F?49 H:E9 |2C:@? |2J@C $E6G6 {:EE=6 2E r@F?ECJD:56 q2C364F6 :? |2C:@? 367@C6 EC2G6=:?8 E@ E96 sJD2CEDG:==6 4@>>F?:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ]k^Am Jamie Ager (right), the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 11, made two stops in McDowell County on Monday. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAmp86C :D D66<:?8 6=64E:@? E@ E96 &]$] w@FD6 ``E9 r@?8C6DD:@?2= s:DEC:4E D62E ?@H 96=5 3J #6AF3=:42? r9F4< t5H2C5D[ H9@ 49@D6 ?@E E@ D66< C66=64E:@?] y6??:76C q2=<4@> :D ?@H E96 #6AF3=:42? 42?5:52E6 7@C E96 D62E]k^Am kAm|@C6 E92? ad C6D:56?ED 82E96C65 2E E96 sJD2CEDG:==6 r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C E@ >66E p86C 2?5 $FK2??6 v2G6?FD[ H9@ :D E96 s6>@4C2E:4 42?5:52E6 7@C }]r] w@FD6 s:DEC:4E gd] %96 42?5:52E6D DA6?E 23@FE 2? 9@FC 2?5 2 92=7 =:DE6?:?8 E@ C6D:56?ED 2?5 E2=<:?8 23@FE E96 :DDF6D 724:?8 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County 4 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason loss to Bills Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens McDowell County Schools superintendent: Welcome to a new school year McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says After yearslong revitalization process, NASCAR isn’t returning to NC racetrack Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAm%96 6G6?:?8 4@?4=F565 2E E96 |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ qF:=5:?8[ H96C6 >@C6 E92? ``_ A6@A=6 82E96C65 7@C 2 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?E 762EFC:?8 p86C 2?5 v2G6?FD[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkAmwFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C64@G6CJ H2D 2 46?EC2= 7@4FD @7 p86CVD C6>2C<D] w6 2=D@ DA@<6 23@FE E96 C:D:?8 4@DE @7 =:G:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAmp86C DEC6DD65 E96 9:89 4@DE @7 962=E942C6 2?5 E96 52?86C @7 72>:=:6D 36:?8 7:?2?4:2==J 56G2DE2E65 3J >65:42= 563E] w6 2=D@ 5:D4FDD65 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 2446DD:3=6 6>6C86?4J 2?5 >65:42= D6CG:46D :? CFC2= >@F?E2:? 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 2D H6== 2D E96 492==6?86D 724:?8 D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am Two Democratic candidates spoke at the Marion Community Building on Monday. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAmv2G6?FD[ 2 qFC?DG:==6 C6D:56?E 2?5 5:C64E@C @7 4@F?D6=:?8 2?5 H6==?6DD 2E E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $49@@= @7 $4:6?46 2?5 |2E96>2E:4DV |@C82?E@? 42>AFD[ 2=D@ 6>A92D:K65 E96 ?665 7@C DEC@?8 962=E942C6 C6D@FC46D :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] $96 6IAC6DD65 4@?46C? 23@FE E96 =24< @7 >65:42= C6D@FC46D 2?5 E96 E9C62E @7 9@DA:E2= 4=@DFC6D :? E96 7@FC 4@F?E:6D D96 9@A6D E@ C6AC6D6?Ei |:E496==[ pG6CJ[ *2?46J 2?5 |4s@H6==[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] k^Am Suzanne Gavenus (right) is the Democratic candidate for the N.C. House District 85 seat, which represents McDowell County. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm“%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ H6=4@>65 p86C 2?5 v2G6?FD E@ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2?5 4@?E:?F6D E@ 6?4@FC286 G@E6C A2CE:4:A2E:@? E9C@F89@FE E96 a_ae 6=64E:@? D62D@?[” E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkAmv2G6?FD :D D66<:?8 6=64E:@? E@ E96 }]r] w@FD6 s:DEC:4E gd D62E ?@H 96=5 3J #6AF3=:42? sF5=6J vC66?6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. If an increase in McDowell County's sales tax is approved, it could bring in $1.5 million for the county. McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled “The commissioners are aware that the topic is of interest on a national and state level and want to be in front of the issue here locally." Old Fort, Marion leaders to hold meetings this week Both the Old Fort Board of Aldermen and the Marion City Council will hold regular meetings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. 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