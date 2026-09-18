Top Story Spotlight McDowell Sheriff’s Office warns of scam: Victim called shortly after fire alarm at home Mike Conley Sep 18, 2026 Sep 18, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a community member involving a concerning new angle on the familiar “failure to appear for federal jury duty” scam.kAm%96 42==6C D2:5 2 D>@<6 2=2C> :? E96:C 9@>6 925 24E:G2E65 AC@>AE:?8 r!x E@ 4@?E24E 96C 2?5 D6?5 =@42= 7:C67:89E6CD E@ C6DA@?5 E@ E96 C6D:56?46[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAm$9@CE=J 27E6C[ D@>6@?6 72=D6=J 4=2:>:?8 E@ 36 H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 42==65 E9:D A6CD@?’D C6D:56?46] %96 D42>>6C D2:5 96 H2D “4964<:?8 :?” @? E96 G:4E:> 7@==@H:?8 E96 62C=:6C :?4:56?E 2?5 <?6H DA64:7:4 56E2:=D 23@FE E96 2=2C> 24E:G2E:@? 2?5 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E C6DA@?D6[ H9:49 >256 E96 42== :?:E:2==J D66> =68:E:>2E6[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers kAmp7E6C 82:?:?8 96C ECFDE[ E96 D42>>6C 4@?E:?F65 E96 4@?G6CD2E:@? 3J 4=2:>:?8 E96 G:4E:> 925 366? 492C865 H:E9 72:=:?8 E@ 2AA62C 7@C 7656C2= ;FCJ 5FEJ 2?5 2EE6>AE65 E@ 4@?G:?46 96C E@ D6?5 >@?6J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm$96 C64@8?:K65 E96 H2C?:?8 D:8?D 367@C6 =@D:?8 2?J >@?6J]k^AmkAm“xE :D ?@E 4FCC6?E=J <?@H? 9@H E96 42==6C @3E2:?65 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 62C=:6C :?4:56?E[” E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5] “%96 >@DE =:<6=J 6IA=2?2E:@? :D E92E E96 D42>>6C H2D >@?:E@C:?8 AF3=:4=J 2446DD:3=6 7:C6^t|$ C25:@ EC277:4 @C 2? @?=:?6 D42??6C 7665] x7 E96 5:DA2E49 :?4=F565 96C 255C6DD[ ?2>6[ E96 2=2C> 24E:G2E:@? @C E96 2=2C> 4@>A2?J[ E96 D42>>6C 4@F=5 92G6 FD65 E92E :?7@C>2E:@? :>>65:2E6=J E@ >2<6 E96 42== D@F?5 =68:E:>2E6]Qk^Am kAm%96 D96C:77VD @77:46 =:DE65 C6>:?56CDik^AmkAm• %96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 H:== ?6G6C 56>2?5 A2J>6?E @G6C E96 A9@?6 E@ 2G@:5 2CC6DE]k^AmkAm• }6G6C AC@G:56 7:?2?4:2= @C A6CD@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? E@ 2? F?D@=:4:E65 42==6C]k^AmkAm• s@ ?@E D6?5 >@?6J[ AFC492D6 8:7E 42C5D[ EC2?D76C 4CJAE@4FCC6?4J @C 7@==@H :?DECF4E:@?D E@ H:E95C2H 42D9]k^AmkAm• r2==6C xs 42? 36 >2?:AF=2E65 E@ 5:DA=2J E96 ?2>6 @C E6=6A9@?6 ?F>36C @7 2 =68:E:>2E6 286?4J]k^Am kAm• w2?8 FA 2?5 4@?E24E E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 5:C64E=J FD:?8 2 G6C:7:65 A9@?6 ?F>36C]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation. McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Video footage provided by the homeowner confirmed the break-in. Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene "Every dollar of that money should have gone to those that needed it. Instead, Cantrell stole that taxpayer money — and committed her fraud wh… South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes He received a secured bond of $750,000. 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