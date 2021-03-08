New Teacher Prep programs mean seamless transition for McDowell's future educators

Dr. Penny Cross was equally excited about initiating the new programs.

“I believe we will have strong interest in these programs as word gets out that they are available” she said. “While students have always taken classes at McDowell Tech and then transferred into education programs at senior institutions, these programs — that is, the Associate of Arts and the Associate of Science in teacher preparation — make it so much easier.”

Historically, students entering community college with the intention of transferring to a four-year college with a major in some type of K-12 education would take a range of general education or college transfer classes that were compatible with transfer to a college of the student’s choice after graduation from McDowell Tech.

In most cases, one of those degree programs resulted in a fairly easy transfer into a baccalaureate-level program in education. Occasionally, however, students needed to pick up a few extra classes to meet the standards set for students in his or her cohort at that particular college.