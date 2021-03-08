New Teacher Prep programs mean seamless transition for McDowell's future educators

With the recent introduction of two new associate degree programs in teacher preparation, McDowell Technical Community College has streamlined the process by which local college students can prepare to become public and private school teachers at the kindergarten through 12th-grade level (K-12) in McDowell County.
In addition, by offering these programs in Marion, preparing for a career in K-12 education has become more accessible and affordable for working adults, including those already working in non-certified or non-instructional positions in public school systems, including McDowell County Schools.
The Board of Trustees at McDowell Tech voted in November to allow MTCC administrators to apply to the NC Community College System for permission to offer these programs. Newly-appointed trustee Mark Garrett, also Superintendent of McDowell County Schools, made the motion to approve the application.
Since that meeting in November, McDowell Tech’s application to offer these programs has been approved, and the programs are now available to both new and returning students.
“It is exciting to see McDowell Tech implement new degree programs in teacher education,” Garrett said. “As Superintendent of Schools, we are always looking for ways to grow our own teachers. I am thrilled that there will be a local option for us to nurture graduates and current students with an interest in education.”
Dr. Penny Cross was equally excited about initiating the new programs.
“I believe we will have strong interest in these programs as word gets out that they are available” she said. “While students have always taken classes at McDowell Tech and then transferred into education programs at senior institutions, these programs — that is, the Associate of Arts and the Associate of Science in teacher preparation — make it so much easier.”
Historically, students entering community college with the intention of transferring to a four-year college with a major in some type of K-12 education would take a range of general education or college transfer classes that were compatible with transfer to a college of the student’s choice after graduation from McDowell Tech.
In most cases, one of those degree programs resulted in a fairly easy transfer into a baccalaureate-level program in education. Occasionally, however, students needed to pick up a few extra classes to meet the standards set for students in his or her cohort at that particular college.
When the state designed and approved the Associate of Arts and Associate of Science in teacher preparation, they added the most recognized and accepted classes for teacher education programs across the state, thereby making the transition from two-year to four-year degree programs as seamless as possible.
“McDowell Tech students who transfer to four-year colleges have historically been very successful at the schools they transfer to, regardless of their program of study,” said Cross. “In fact, among the 58 community colleges in North Carolina, McDowell Tech had the fourth best performance in the state for college transfer success last year. Paired with these two new associate degrees, we expect to continue to produce some of the region’s best teachers in coming years.”
Garrett agrees, but goes one step further.
“The robust partnership between McDowell County Schools and McDowell Tech benefits the entire county, and these programs only enhance the great things already taking place. There is a high return on investment in choosing community college as the start of a four-year degree, and now those pursuing education as a career will have a clear path toward certification,” he said.
The college is already accepting applications from new students in both of the new teacher preparation degree programs, and current McDowell Tech students who wish to add or change majors to one of these programs may do so at any time, said Cross. To begin the application process, visit www.mcdowelltech.edu and click on the “new students” tab. Financial aid is available to qualified applicants.