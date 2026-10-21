Top Story Spotlight A NOTE FROM SCHOOL A Note from School: Keeping children and families first By TRACY GRIT Superintendent, McDowell County Schools Oct 21, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What does it mean to keep children and families first? I encourage you to think about that statement for a moment.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmpD E96 =6256C @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D[ x 92G6 3F:=E >J 42C66C 2C@F?5 E96 :562 @7 “z66A:?8 r9:=5C6? 2?5 u2>:=:6D u:CDE]” %9:D >2?EC2 92D 366? A2DD65 5@H? 2>@?8 65F42E@CD 7@C 86?6C2E:@?D] (96? $E6A96? r@G6J E2=<D 23@FE AFEE:?8 7:CDE E9:?8D 7:CDE :? “%96 f w23:ED @7 w:89=J t7764E:G6 !6@A=6[” 65F42E@CD <?@H 6I24E=J H92E E92E >62?D] xE >62?D AFEE:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D 7:CDE]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(96E96C H6 2C6 :? E96 DA@E=:89E @7 E96 3@2C5C@@> @C 42F89E FA :? E96 52J\E@\52J 56E2:=D @7 H@C< @FED:56 E96 D49@@= 3F:=5:?8[ :E :D 62DJ E@ 86E 42F89E FA :? 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Owners provide update on plans First ever Old Fort Harvest Festival to take place Saturday Halloween festivities to fill downtown Marion with food, dancing and spooky fun starting Friday McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Carson Gowan has dedicated his life to community McDowell Commissioners approve reappraisal schedule Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating McDowell candidates weigh in on affordability, mental health and Helene recovery Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun UPDATE: Fly-In event at Marion's Shiflet Field rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24 3 hospitalized when horses panic and jump at popular NC tourist attraction JD Vance to rally Republicans in western North Carolina on Monday McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion 6 events with free admission happening in and around Hickory this weekend Liberty Coin & Bullion brings rare coins, currency and collectibles to Marion kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm{6E >6 36 4=62C 23@FE E9:D] |J C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ :D E@ D6CG6 E96 49:=5C6? @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D[ 2?5 x D6CG6 2E E96 A=62DFC6 @7 ?:?6 565:42E65 >6>36CD @7 @FC q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?] %96 q@2C5 :D 2=D@ C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C <66A:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D 7:CDE] ~FC 3@2C5 >6>36CD DA6?5 >2?J 9@FCD H@C<:?8 369:?5 E96 D46?6D E@ :>AC@G6 @FC D49@@= 5:DEC:4E 2?5[ F=E:>2E6=J[ >2<6 E9:?8D 36EE6C 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm&?56C E96 =6256CD9:A @7 r92:C>2? %6CCJ uC2?< 2?5 ':46 r92:C>2? r9F4< p36C?2E9J[ @FC 3@2C5 H@C<D E@86E96C H:E9 2 4@>>@? 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