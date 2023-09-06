With no shirt and pink handcuffs around his wrists, a man taken into custody after a large-scale manhunt in Morganton was apologetic Wednesday as he was walked to a patrol car.

"I'm sorry for everything," said the man, whose identity has not been released.

Law enforcement officers spent Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning searching for the man after a postal carrier was assaulted and carjacked in Madison County, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

It was officers with the Marion Police Department who first engaged the suspect in a chase Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers with the Marion Police Department got into a chase with the suspect, who was still driving the mail carrier’s Jeep Wrangler. The chase came into Burke County on Interstate 40 eastbound and stop sticks were deployed near Exit 103, information from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jeep took Exit 103 and cut down Williams Road, which is right off the Exit 103 eastbound on-ramp, where the driver cut into a private field and ran into a wooded area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the wooded lot, which is between the end of Williams Road and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A state trooper ended up spotting the man around 4:24 a.m. looking into parked cars outside one of the cottages at JIRDC, but when troopers approached him, he took off running with what appeared to be a gun in his hand, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The perimeter was adjusted, and troopers saw the man run across Interstate 40 toward Government Drive – the location of the Burke County Jail.

Shortly before 5 a.m., law enforcement engaged the man in a field near the jail on Government Drive and got him to put the gun down before taking him into custody.

It was around noon Wednesday when Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood came to pick up the man and transport him back to Madison County to face charges there.

When reporters questioned the suspect as he was walked to the patrol car, he wouldn’t answer questions about whether he shot a postal carrier. When asked if he meant to shoot the postal carrier, he only groaned.

"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," he said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefully they can forgive me."

His spent nearly the entire walk to the patrol car apologizing.

"I'm sorry mom, I'm sorry dad, I'm sorry North Carolina," the man said.

The postal carrier’s condition was not clear Wednesday afternoon.

Schools in the area of the manhunt operated on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

The investigation is being led by the US Postal Inspection Service. The News Herald has been in contact with a spokesperson for the Service and more information will be published as soon as it becomes available.

Assisting agencies included the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Department of Adult Correction K-9 team, US Postal Inspection Service, US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, US Marshals Service, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management and the Burke County Emergency Communications Center.