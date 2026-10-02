Top Story Spotlight Sarah Washburn named new CEO of McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union Mike Conley Oct 2, 2026 Oct 2, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The board of directors of McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union has announced the appointment of Sarah Washburn as the credit union's new chief executive officer.kAm“(:E9 >@C6 E92? `d J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 :? 7:?2?4:2= D6CG:46D[ $2C29 3C:?8D 2 AC@G6? C64@C5 @7 =6256CD9:A[ @A6C2E:@?2= 6I46==6?46[ 2?5 2? F?H2G6C:?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ D6CG:?8 >6>36CD 2?5 DEC6?8E96?:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ D96 42==D 9@>6[” C625D E96 2??@F?46>6?E] “%9C@F89@FE 96C 42C66C[ D96 92D 56>@?DEC2E65 2 A2DD:@? 7@C 96=A:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D 249:6G6 7:?2?4:2= DF446DD H9:=6 7@DE6C:?8 2 4F=EFC6 @7 D6CG:46[ :?E68C:EJ[ 2?5 :??@G2E:@?]”k^Am kAmp =:76=@?8 C6D:56?E @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ (2D93FC? 2?5 96C 9FD32?5[ %C2G:D[ 2C6 3@E9 AC@F5 E@ 92G6 366? 3@C? 2?5 C2:D65 :? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development “We hope people will get closer to nature and care about it, that’s the most important thing,” Louise Slater said. “Come visit McDowell County.” Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers “We had no experience in meat processing and couldn’t find anyone willing to teach us. 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