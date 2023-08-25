The Crane Charitable Funds, through local partners at Crane ChemPharma Resistoflex in Marion, recently presented the McDowell Technical Community College Foundation a check for $1,500 to support the welding program at McDowell Tech. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies that will help welding students pursue and achieve their educational and career goals.

Crane ChemPharma Resistoflex has had a longstanding partnership with McDowell Tech in several areas, and the company has employed many skilled graduates from the college to fill vacant positions at their facility over the years. In addition, their contributions to student scholarships and the college’s child care center for several decades has allowed more students the opportunity to receive the necessary funding to pursue their dreams, improve their socioeconomic status, and provide family-sustaining wages for their families.

“We appreciate the Crane Charitable Funds and Crane ChemPharma Resistoflex for their generous support of the college and the MTCC Foundation,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president. “Their generosity is making a lasting, positive difference in the lives of our students and supporting the health and vitality of the local and regional economy. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Crane for many years to come!”