COVID-19 numbers slowing in McDowell

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Feb. 28.
At the time of Friday’s report, there were 122 individuals in quarantine, 12,658 out of quarantine and 171 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10%, according to a news release.
Foothills Health District has transitioned back to twice weekly press releases which will be sent on Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day, Monday through Friday, and can be viewed at www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Since December 2020, the McDowell County Vaccine Center has been answering calls for citizens. This was a joint effort between McDowell County Emergency Management and the McDowell County Health Department to ensure that all citizens had access to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in an equitable manner. At the present time, call volume into the Vaccine Center has declined significantly. The McDowell County Health Department has opened a phone line to continue providing public information regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, COVID-19 testing or exposure guidance. As of Monday, Feb. 28, the McDowell Vaccine Center Hotline is closed. For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811, ext. 363.
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
The McDowell County Health Department has begun offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811, ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 25,080 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second doses: 23,618 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Booster doses: 9,794
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 26 staff members and five residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 26 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 22 residents have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 41 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of seven staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.