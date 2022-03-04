 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 numbers slowing in McDowell
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 numbers slowing in McDowell

  • Updated
  • 0
Update: 47 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Feb. 28.

At the time of Friday’s report, there were 122 individuals in quarantine, 12,658 out of quarantine and 171 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10%, according to a news release.

Foothills Health District has transitioned back to twice weekly press releases which will be sent on Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day, Monday through Friday, and can be viewed at www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

Since December 2020, the McDowell County Vaccine Center has been answering calls for citizens. This was a joint effort between McDowell County Emergency Management and the McDowell County Health Department to ensure that all citizens had access to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in an equitable manner. At the present time, call volume into the Vaccine Center has declined significantly. The McDowell County Health Department has opened a phone line to continue providing public information regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, COVID-19 testing or exposure guidance. As of Monday, Feb. 28, the McDowell Vaccine Center Hotline is closed. For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811, ext.  363.

COVID-19 testing information:

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.

COVID-19 vaccine information:

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.

The McDowell County Health Department has begun offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811, ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 25,080 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second doses: 23,618 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Booster doses: 9,794

COVID-19 outbreak information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 26 staff members and five residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 26 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.

• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 22 residents have tested positive.

• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 41 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.

• Lake James Lodge: a total of seven staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.

• McDowell House: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO joins outcry over Ukraine nuclear plant attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics